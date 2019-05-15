Obituaries

Joe Doyle Murphy

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Joe Doyle Murphy, age 69 departed this earth on May 11, 2019. He was a retired security guard for K-25, where he enjoyed working and made many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lizzie & William Murphy, his sisters, Shirley Moore & Helen Miller, his wife of 48 years, Henrietta Murphy and his father in law, Henry Moore.



He is survived by daughters Ginger (Buddy) Davis and Amy (Jack) Clark, his grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Armes, Ryan (Sierra) Hamby, Lindsey (Zach) VanNorstran, Aaron Hamby, Bryson Bowling and Mary Grace Bowling, his great-grandchildren Addison &Aiden Armes, Neyland &Leland Hamby, Willow VanNorstran and baby boy Bowling due later this summer and baby boy Hamby due in the fall.



He is also survived by his mother in law Georgia Moore, sister Mildred Walker, brother, Leonard (Tressa) Murphy, brother in law, Phillip Miller, sister in laws Susan (Earl) Powell, Robin (Chuck) Summers, along with several nieces and nephews who he dearly loved.



A private service will be held by the family.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the Murphy family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

