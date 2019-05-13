Obituaries

Dorothy Ann Simpson, Clinton

Dorothy Ann Simpson, age 92, of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by family members. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she volunteered in the service center. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother for over 70 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Louis Simpson, and her parents, Charlie Albert Pyron and Dona Compton Pyron; 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

She is survived by:

Daughter – Linda Simpson Moore & husband Bill of Clinton

Sons – John Simpson III & wife Kathy of Midlothian, VA

Daryl Simpson & wife Janet of Sparta, NC

Grandchildren – Trey McLane, Spencer McLane, Ashley Simpson,

Neil Simpson, Maggie Murphy, & Jessie Smith

Great-Grandchildren – Kingsten David Evans & Nellie Rose Murphy

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Her Graveside will follow at 4:00 PM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Reverend Terry Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Holly-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of the arrangements.

