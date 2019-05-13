Obituaries

Wanda Martin Griggs, Clinton

Wanda Martin Griggs, age 68 a resident of the Marlow Community, passed away, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home while surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Griggs was born January 18,1951 in Lake City, TN. Wanda graduated from Clinton High School. After graduation she got certified as a Medical Terminology Technician and Personal\workplace psychiatry at Clearwater Adult Ed. Ctr. in Clearwater, FL.

From 1971-1979 she worked at, Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA as the Lead Clerk in Medical Records and personnel Dept. From 1979-1983 she worked at the SunCoast Osteopathic Hospital in Largo, FL in Medical Records and Certified in Healthcare and Evacuation Technician, Insurance Technician for disaster situations. From 1983-1986 she worked for the East TN Human Resource Agency as an Intake Clerk for Heating Asst. Program for low income population and data entry for Summer Youth Training Program. From 1986-2012 she worked for the State of TN, Dept. of Health as the Office Manager and Supervisor where she retired after 28 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James D. Griggs; by her step-son, Tony Griggs Sr., and by her parents: Troy and Mozell Martin.

Wanda is survived by stepdaughters: Pamela (Jeff) Townsend of Loudon, TN, Tamela (David) Manns of Humboldt, TN; by a step-son, Phillip Griggs of Humboldt, TN; by sister, Brenda (Steve) Currier of Clinton, TN; by a brother, Dallas (Melinda) Martin of Heiskell, TN; by sister, Tracy (Shannon) Snow of Clinton, TN; by sister-in-law, Carolyn (Michael) Moore of Rockledge, FL; she is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and by several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Poplar Creek Baptist Church at 490 Marlow Circle, Clinton, TN 37716 designated to “Operation Christmas Child.”

The family will receive friends, Monday, May 13, 2019 between the hours of 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mark Acres and Rev. Donnie Moore officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held following the funeral service with Pastor Ryan McMichael officiating at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Griggs family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

