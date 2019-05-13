Featured

Former Rockwood Police Officer dies after Sunday afternoon wreck

A former Rockwood Police Officer, veteran and longtime Rockwood resident Donald (Don) Gullett was involved in a fatal accident in Rockwood Sunday afternoon around 1pm on Highway 27 at the entrance to the Big Lots and flea world shopping center. Gullett, 81, was driving a white pickup truck when his vehicle collided with another car driven by 27-year-old Christy Wright from Kingston, she was flown to UT Medical Center by LifeStar following the accident, while Gullett was taken by ground to UT Medical Center.

Gullett who worked as a Rockwood police officer for several years in the late 80s and early 90s, died after he arrived at the hospital, apparently during surgery. As of this report, there was no update on Wright’s condition, according to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinett. The report is not final at this time and it remains under investigation as to what caused the two cars to collide at that entrance. Rockwood Fire personnel responded, and it was reported that they had to extricate one of the drivers from their vehicle.

