Harriman wins District 3-A Championship after 16-11 win over Coalfield

The Harriman Lady Blue Devils defeated Coalfield in the second and deciding game on Friday by a score of 16-11. The win gives Harriman the championship and a home game on Monday as they host Tellico Plains in the Region 2-A Tournament. The Lady Jackets will Head down Highway 27 south to Sale Creek on Monday in their Region game. If both teams win on Monday, we’ll have a rematch of tonight’s game.

The big blow for Harriman was the 3rd inning, trailing 4-2, the Blue Devils erupted for 11 runs. In the third Breeanna Hickey doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, Nataya Moore grounded out, scoring one run, Olivia Goins singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, an error scored one run for Harriman, Micaela Goins drew a walk, scoring one run, Phillips singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Lily Taylor drew a walk, scoring one run, Hickey singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, and Moore doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs.

The Lady Jackets didn’t give up without a fight though as they scored 4 runs in the sixth. Coalfield offense in the inning came from a bases loaded 3-run single by Anna Smith and a home run by Leeah Henry.

Phillips was in the pitcher’s circle for Harriman. She lasted seven innings, allowing 16 hits and 11 runs while striking out one and walking one.

Anna Smith toed the rubber for Coalfield. She surrendered 11 runs on ten hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Alexis Maples threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Coalfield had 16 hits in the game. Alexis Morrison, Leeah Henry, Malachi Armes, Makenzy Morgan, and Mikayla Heidel each managed multiple hits in the game. Henry and Morrison each managed three hits to lead Coalfield.

Harriman collected 14 hits on the day. Hickey, Goldston, Phillips, Goins, and Shillings each had multiple hits for Harriman.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLFL 0 3 1 1 0 4 2 11 16 2 HRRM 1 1 11 1 0 2 X 16 14 2

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 2 2 0 0 0 Malachi 5 1 2 1 0 0 Mackenzy 5 1 2 1 0 0 Anna 5 0 1 4 0 0 Carlee 4 0 1 0 0 1 Lindsey 3 1 1 1 1 0 Taylor Landrum 4 1 1 0 0 0 Morrison 4 2 3 1 0 0 Leeha 4 2 3 3 0 0 Maples Alexis – – – – – – 38 11 16 11 1 1

2B: Mackenzy, Morrison

HR: Leeha

TB: Leeha 6, Miklaya 2, Anna, Lindsey, Taylor Landrum, Malachi 2, Mackenzy 3, Morrison 4, Carlee

LOB: Leeha 3, Miklaya 2, Anna 3, Taylor Landrum 2, Malachi 3, Mackenzy 2, Carlee 4

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 4.2 10 11 6 5 1 0 Maples Alexis 1.1 4 5 5 3 1 1 Anna 4.2 10 11 6 5 1 0 6.0 14 16 7 8 2 1

TS-#P: Anna 46-93, Maples Alexis 18-39

GO-FO: Anna 5-4, Maples Alexis 1-0

FPS-BF: Anna 17-30, Maples Alexis 8-12

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Bertram 2 0 0 0 0 0 Freels 1 1 0 0 1 0 Goldston 5 3 3 0 0 1 Shillings 4 2 2 2 1 0 Goins 2 2 2 3 3 0 Phillips 4 2 2 1 1 0 Taylor 3 2 0 1 1 0 Hickey 3 3 3 2 1 0 Moore 4 0 1 4 0 0 O Goins 3 1 1 1 0 1 31 16 14 14 8 2

2B: Moore, Hickey 2, Goldston 2, Goins

HR: Goins

TB: Moore 2, O Goins, Hickey 5, Goldston 5, Phillips 2, Shillings 2, Goins 6

LOB: Moore 2, Taylor 4, O Goins, Goldston 2, Phillips 2, Freels 2, Shillings 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Phillips 7.0 16 11 9 1 1 1 7.0 16 11 9 1 1 1

TS-#P: Phillips 76-108

GO-FO: Phillips 8-10

FPS-BF: Phillips 23-40

