Game one of District 3-A Championship goes to Coalfield, 7-3

The Lady Yellow Jackets of Coalfield defeated Harriman tonight, 7-3 to force a second game in the District 3-A Championship game.
Game 2 will begin shortly.
Anna Smith followed up here no-hitter in the loser bracket game against Wartburg with a two Home run game against the Lady Blue Devils of Harriman.
But it was Makenzy Morgan’s 3-run triple in the top of the seventh that broke the 3-3 tie, then Carlee Kees had an RBI single that pushed the lead out to 7-3.
Anna Smith closed the game out in the bottom of the seventh to force the second and deciding game.
Smith went the distance giving up 5 hits, 3-runs (2 earned), 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.
Micalea Goins blasted a 2-run home run for Harriman in the first inning.
Phillips is credited with the loss for the Lady Blue Devils. She went 7 innings, 10 hits, 7 runs, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
CLFL 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 7 10 3
HRRM 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 5 2
  • Coalfield
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Miklaya 4 0 2 0 0 0
    Malachi 4 0 0 0 0 0
    Mackenzy 3 1 1 0 0 0
    Anna 3 2 2 3 0 0
    Carlee 3 0 1 0 0 0
    Lindsey 3 0 0 0 0 0
    Taylor Landrum 3 0 1 0 0 1
    Morrison 3 0 1 0 0 0
    Leeha 3 0 0 0 0 1
    Totals 29 3 8 3 0 2
  • 2B: Miklaya
  • HR: Anna 2
  • TB: Miklaya 3, Anna 8, Taylor Landrum, Mackenzy, Morrison, Carlee
  • LOB: Leeha 3, Miklaya, Anna, Lindsey, Malachi 4, Mackenzy
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Anna 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 1
    Totals 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 1
  • TS-#P: Anna 52-84
  • GO-FO: Anna 6-6
  • FPS-BF: Anna 17-29
  • Harriman
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Bertram 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Goldston 4 0 0 1 0 1
    Shillings 3 1 1 0 0 0
    Goins 3 1 2 2 0 0
    Phillips 3 0 1 0 0 1
    Taylor 2 0 0 0 0 1
    Hickey 3 0 0 0 0 0
    Moore 2 1 0 0 1 0
    O Goins 1 0 1 0 1 0
    Totals 23 3 5 3 2 3
  • 2B: O Goins
  • HR: Goins
  • TB: O Goins 2, Phillips, Shillings, Goins 5
  • LOB: Taylor, Bertram 2, Hickey 2, Goldston 4, Phillips, Shillings
  • SAC: O Goins
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Phillips 6.2 8 3 3 0 2 2
    Totals 6.2 8 3 3 0 2 2
  • TS-#P: Phillips 58-84
  • GO-FO: Phillips 9-9
  • FPS-BF: Phillips 18-29

