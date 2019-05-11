Sports
Game one of District 3-A Championship goes to Coalfield, 7-3
The Lady Yellow Jackets of Coalfield defeated Harriman tonight, 7-3 to force a second game in the District 3-A Championship game.
Game 2 will begin shortly.
Anna Smith followed up here no-hitter in the loser bracket game against Wartburg with a two Home run game against the Lady Blue Devils of Harriman.
But it was Makenzy Morgan’s 3-run triple in the top of the seventh that broke the 3-3 tie, then Carlee Kees had an RBI single that pushed the lead out to 7-3.
Anna Smith closed the game out in the bottom of the seventh to force the second and deciding game.
Smith went the distance giving up 5 hits, 3-runs (2 earned), 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.
Micalea Goins blasted a 2-run home run for Harriman in the first inning.
Phillips is credited with the loss for the Lady Blue Devils. She went 7 innings, 10 hits, 7 runs, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|CLFL
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|7
|10
|3
|HRRM
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 0 2 0 0 0 Malachi 4 0 0 0 0 0 Mackenzy 3 1 1 0 0 0 Anna 3 2 2 3 0 0 Carlee 3 0 1 0 0 0 Lindsey 3 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor Landrum 3 0 1 0 0 1 Morrison 3 0 1 0 0 0 Leeha 3 0 0 0 0 1 Totals 29 3 8 3 0 2
-
2B: Miklaya
-
HR: Anna 2
-
TB: Miklaya 3, Anna 8, Taylor Landrum, Mackenzy, Morrison, Carlee
-
LOB: Leeha 3, Miklaya, Anna, Lindsey, Malachi 4, Mackenzy
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 1 Totals 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 1
-
TS-#P: Anna 52-84
-
GO-FO: Anna 6-6
-
FPS-BF: Anna 17-29
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Bertram 2 0 0 0 0 0 Goldston 4 0 0 1 0 1 Shillings 3 1 1 0 0 0 Goins 3 1 2 2 0 0 Phillips 3 0 1 0 0 1 Taylor 2 0 0 0 0 1 Hickey 3 0 0 0 0 0 Moore 2 1 0 0 1 0 O Goins 1 0 1 0 1 0 Totals 23 3 5 3 2 3
-
2B: O Goins
-
HR: Goins
-
TB: O Goins 2, Phillips, Shillings, Goins 5
-
LOB: Taylor, Bertram 2, Hickey 2, Goldston 4, Phillips, Shillings
-
SAC: O Goins
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Phillips 6.2 8 3 3 0 2 2 Totals 6.2 8 3 3 0 2 2
-
TS-#P: Phillips 58-84
-
GO-FO: Phillips 9-9
-
FPS-BF: Phillips 18-29
Tagged Coalfield, District Tournament, Harriman, Softball