Game one of District 3-A Championship goes to Coalfield, 7-3

The Lady Yellow Jackets of Coalfield defeated Harriman tonight, 7-3 to force a second game in the District 3-A Championship game.

Game 2 will begin shortly.

Anna Smith followed up here no-hitter in the loser bracket game against Wartburg with a two Home run game against the Lady Blue Devils of Harriman.

But it was Makenzy Morgan’s 3-run triple in the top of the seventh that broke the 3-3 tie, then Carlee Kees had an RBI single that pushed the lead out to 7-3.

Anna Smith closed the game out in the bottom of the seventh to force the second and deciding game.

Smith went the distance giving up 5 hits, 3-runs (2 earned), 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Micalea Goins blasted a 2-run home run for Harriman in the first inning.

Phillips is credited with the loss for the Lady Blue Devils. She went 7 innings, 10 hits, 7 runs, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLFL 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 7 10 3 HRRM 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 5 2

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 0 2 0 0 0 Malachi 4 0 0 0 0 0 Mackenzy 3 1 1 0 0 0 Anna 3 2 2 3 0 0 Carlee 3 0 1 0 0 0 Lindsey 3 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor Landrum 3 0 1 0 0 1 Morrison 3 0 1 0 0 0 Leeha 3 0 0 0 0 1 29 3 8 3 0 2

2B: Miklaya

HR: Anna 2

TB: Miklaya 3, Anna 8, Taylor Landrum, Mackenzy, Morrison, Carlee

LOB: Leeha 3, Miklaya, Anna, Lindsey, Malachi 4, Mackenzy

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 1 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 1

TS-#P: Anna 52-84

GO-FO: Anna 6-6

FPS-BF: Anna 17-29

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Bertram 2 0 0 0 0 0 Goldston 4 0 0 1 0 1 Shillings 3 1 1 0 0 0 Goins 3 1 2 2 0 0 Phillips 3 0 1 0 0 1 Taylor 2 0 0 0 0 1 Hickey 3 0 0 0 0 0 Moore 2 1 0 0 1 0 O Goins 1 0 1 0 1 0 23 3 5 3 2 3

2B: O Goins

HR: Goins

TB: O Goins 2, Phillips, Shillings, Goins 5

LOB: Taylor, Bertram 2, Hickey 2, Goldston 4, Phillips, Shillings

SAC: O Goins

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Phillips 6.2 8 3 3 0 2 2 6.2 8 3 3 0 2 2

TS-#P: Phillips 58-84

GO-FO: Phillips 9-9

FPS-BF: Phillips 18-29

