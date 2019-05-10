Sports

Anna Smith Throws No-Hitter As Coalfield Eliminates Wartburg, advances to championship game

Anna Smith was brilliant on the rubber on Friday, as she threw a no-hitter to lead Coalfield past Wartburg 13-0 to advance to the championship game against Harriman.

Coalfield got things moving in the first inning. Anna Smith drove in two when she singled.

Coalfield scored six runs in the fourth inning. Makenzy Morgan, Carlee Kees, Lindsay Maston, Alexis Morrison, and Mikayla Heidel all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Smith was on the rubber for Coalfield. She allowed zero hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Bit Cox was in the pitcher’s circle for Wartburg Central. She surrendered 12 runs on 13 hits over three innings. Sydney Aytes threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Coalfield tallied 14 hits on the day. Malachi Armes, Lindsay Maston, Anna Smith, Makenzy Morgan, and Leeah Henry all had multiple hits for The Lady Jackets. Malachi went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WRTB 0 0 0 0 X X X 0 0 2 CLFL 5 2 0 6 X X X 13 14 0

Wartburg Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #11 2 0 0 0 0 1 #17 2 0 0 0 0 1 #2 2 0 0 0 0 1 #8 2 0 0 0 0 2 #7 1 0 0 0 0 1 #4 1 0 0 0 0 1 #1 1 0 0 0 0 1 #34 1 0 0 0 0 0 #10 0 0 0 0 1 0 #6 – – – – – – #33 – – – – – – 12 0 0 0 1 8

LOB: #7 2, #17 2, #4 2, #1, #11, #8 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #33 3.0 13 12 9 2 0 0 #4 0.2 1 1 1 1 1 0 3.2 14 13 10 3 1 0

TS-#P: #4 6-13, #33 42-57

GO-FO: #4 1-0, #33 1-5

FPS-BF: #4 2-4, #33 16-24

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 0 1 2 0 0 Malachi 3 3 3 0 0 0 Mackenzy 3 2 2 1 0 0 Anna 2 0 2 3 1 0 Carlee 3 1 1 1 0 0 Lindsey 2 2 2 1 1 0 Taylor Landrum 3 1 0 0 0 1 Morrison 3 0 1 3 0 0 Leeha 2 2 2 0 1 0 25 13 14 11 3 1

2B: Miklaya, Anna

3B: Mackenzy

TB: Leeha 2, Miklaya 2, Anna 3, Lindsey 2, Malachi 3, Mackenzy 4, Morrison, Carlee

LOB: Miklaya 3, Taylor Landrum 4, Mackenzy 2, Morrison 2, Carlee 2

SB: Leeha, Malachi

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 4.0 0 0 0 1 8 0 4.0 0 0 0 1 8 0

TS-#P: Anna 46-66

GO-FO: Anna 2-2

FPS-BF: Anna 8-13

