Michelle Garcia, Clinton

Michelle Garcia, age 61, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

She was born August 1, 1957 in Okinawa, Japan. She moved to the United States in 1969 and then to East TN in the 90’s. Michelle got her nursing degree at Roane State Community College.

Michelle volunteered a lot of her time at the Friends of Oak Ridge Animal Shelter. She enjoyed gardening, watching football and cheering on her Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks.

She is preceded in death by her father, Miguel Burgos Jr. and Pedro “Pete” Garcia.

Michelle is survived by her mother, Chiyo Burgos of Lexington, SC; by brothers: Steven Burgos (Dean Strother) of Lexington, SC, and Michael Burgos (Amanda) of Orlando, FL; by a sister, Connie Lagalle (James) of Casselberry, FL, and she is also survived by many extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Garcia family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

