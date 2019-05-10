Featured

THP: Man charged after Thursday pursuit

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A 19-year-old Oliver Springs man is facing a host of charges after a vehicle pursuit on and around Seivers Boulevard in Clinton on Thursday evening. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that Trooper Conner Bell was traveling on Seivers when he spotted a white Volkswagen car with a partially obscured license plate. He checked with dispatchers and learned that the car had been reported stolen and stayed behind it until backup arrived. Clinton Police confirmed this morning that the car had been reported stolen from somewhere in the city. When Bell tried to pull the car over as it turned on to Longmire Road, the driver, identified as 19-year-old Jared Scott Martin, refused to pullover. The VW continued Longmire at a slow rate of speed before cutting across the center line and driving down a large embankment.

Trooper Bell followed the car as it nearly struck other patrol cars and made its way back on to Seivers. Martin drove through the drive-thru lane at the ORNL Federal Credit Union, drove down another embankment and on to Sinking Springs Road. From there, he briefly drove into the parking lot at Ray Varner Ford and nearly caused an accident as he turned left out of the lot back onto the highway.

The VW then tried to drive through the median to turn around and head toward the interstate, but found his way blocked by numerous patrol units, which by now included deputies from the ACSD and officers from the CPD, and instead pulled a U-turn and headed back toward Clinton proper. As he neared Miller Road, the THP reports that his car began to slow down before coming to a stop in the middle of the road, the victim of an apparently blown engine. Martin allegedly tried to put the car in reverse and strike approaching officers, but they were able to get him out of the car and take him into custody after a brief struggle. He told officers after he was taken into custody that he had been “trying to eat numerous bags of narcotics” as he fled. His female passenger, a 19-year-old from Dandridge, was released without charges, but martin was booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of:

DUI;

•Possession of schedule I & II drugs;

•Resisting arrest;

•Destruction of evidence;

•Theft of a motor vehicle;

•Reckless driving;

•aggravated assault;

•evading arrest;

•Failure to exercise due care;

•Improper passing;

•Failure to show proof of insurance;

•Driving without a license;

•Disregarding traffic signals;

•Failure to signal;

•Failure to maintain a single lane of travel;

•and Speeding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

