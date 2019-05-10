Sports

Harriman Runs Away With Early Lead in Victory over Coalfield

Coalfield watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-4 loss to Harriman on Thursday. Harriman advances to the District Championship game while Coalfield will play Wartburg in the losers bracket final.

The Coalfield struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Harriman, giving up 11 runs.

Harriman got on the board in the first inning when Goins drew a walk, scoring one run.

Coalfield scored three runs in the fifth inning. The offense in the inning was led by Leeha Henry, Mikayla Heidel, and Makenzy Morgan, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Harriman scored seven runs in the third inning. Harriman’s big inning was driven by singles by Lily Taylor, Aleena Goldston, and Harlea Shillings and an error on a ball put in play by Breeanna Hickey, Olivia Goins, and Harlea Phillips.

Phillips was on the rubber for Harriman. She went seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out three and walking zero.

Anna Smith was in the pitcher’s circle for Coalfield. She surrendered ten runs on eight hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out five. Alexis Maples threw one-third of an inning in relief.

Malachi Armes led Coalfield with two hits in four at bats.

Harriman saw the ball well today, with ten hits in the game. Lily Taylor, Phillips, Breeanna Hickey, and Aleena Goldston all managed multiple hits for Harriman.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLFL 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 4 8 5 HRRM 1 0 7 1 2 0 X 11 10 2

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Miklaya 4 0 1 1 0 1 Malachi 4 1 2 0 0 0 Mackenzy 4 0 1 1 0 0 Anna 3 0 0 0 0 0 Carlee 3 1 1 0 0 0 Lindsey 3 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor Landrum 3 0 1 0 0 1 Morrison 3 1 1 0 0 0 Leeha 3 1 1 1 0 1 Maples Alexis – – – – – – 30 4 8 3 0 3

2B: Malachi, Carlee

TB: Leeha, Miklaya, Taylor Landrum, Malachi 3, Mackenzy, Morrison, Carlee 2

LOB: Leeha, Anna 2, Taylor Landrum 2, Malachi, Mackenzy 3, Morrison

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Anna 5.2 8 10 2 3 5 0 Maples Alexis 0.1 2 1 0 1 0 0 Anna 5.2 8 10 2 3 5 0 6.0 10 11 2 4 5 0

TS-#P: Anna 65-116, Maples Alexis 11-21

GO-FO: Anna 7-3, Maples Alexis 0-1

FPS-BF: Anna 19-35, Maples Alexis 2-5

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Bertram 2 2 1 0 0 1 Goldston 4 1 2 2 1 1 Shillings 5 1 1 1 0 0 Goins 3 0 0 0 2 1 Phillips 3 1 2 0 0 0 Taylor 4 2 2 1 0 0 Hickey 4 2 2 0 0 0 Moore 3 0 0 0 1 1 O Goins 3 1 0 0 0 1 31 11 10 4 4 5

TB: Taylor 2, Bertram, Hickey 2, Goldston 2, Phillips 2, Shillings

LOB: Moore 2, Taylor 5, Bertram 3, O Goins 3, Hickey, Goldston, Phillips 2, Shillings 4

SAC: O Goins

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Phillips 7.0 8 4 4 0 3 0 7.0 8 4 4 0 3 0

TS-#P: Phillips 66-95

GO-FO: Phillips 12-6

FPS-BF: Phillips 22-30

