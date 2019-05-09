Sports

Oliver Springs Falls To Wartburg Despite Collecting More Hits

Posted on

Even though The Oliver Springs Lady Cats collected ten hits to Wartburg Central’s eight, they still fell 5-0 on Thursday.

Bit Cox was the winning pitcher for Wartburg. She surrendered zero runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.

Desirae Davis took the loss for Oliver Springs Lady Cats. She went seven innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out four.

Oliver Springs Lady Cats racked up ten hits in the game. Davis, Shelby Hileman, Breanna Broadus, and Hampton all managed multiple hits. Davis went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Cats in hits.

Wartburg Central totaled eight hits. Cynthia and Allie Aytes each had multiple hits. Cynthia led Wartburg with three hits in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WRTB 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 5 8 0 OLVR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 4

Wartburg Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jacey Gouge 2 1 0 0 1 1 Alexis Harrison 4 0 0 0 0 1 Allie Aytes 3 1 2 1 0 0 Taylin Griffith 4 0 1 0 0 1 Mikaela Smith 2 1 0 0 2 0 Sydney Aytes 3 1 1 0 0 0 Cynthia 3 0 3 1 0 0 CayCay Johnson 3 0 0 1 0 0 Maelee Hamby 3 1 1 0 0 0 Bit Cox 3 0 0 0 0 1 30 5 8 3 3 4

TB: Taylin Griffith, Allie Aytes 2, Sydney Aytes, Maelee Hamby, Cynthia 3

LOB: Alexis Harrison 3, Taylin Griffith 6, Bit Cox 4, Sydney Aytes, Jacey Gouge 2, Maelee Hamby 4, CayCay Johnson 4, Mikaela Smith 2

SB: Allie Aytes, Jacey Gouge

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Bit Cox 7.0 10 0 0 1 3 0 7.0 10 0 0 1 3 0

W: Bit Cox

TS-#P: Bit Cox 72-97

GO-FO: Bit Cox 6-10

FPS-BF: Bit Cox 22-32

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Mabel Johnson 3 0 1 0 1 1 Haley McKinney 4 0 0 0 0 1 Ella Hampton 4 0 2 0 0 0 Desirae Davis 4 0 3 0 0 0 Taylor Jones 3 0 0 0 0 0 Breanna Broadus 3 0 2 0 0 0 Shelby Hileman 3 0 2 0 0 0 Hannah Robbins 3 0 0 0 0 1 Faith McKee 2 0 0 0 0 0 McKinley Lowery – – – – – – Kirstin Kegly – – – – – – 29 0 10 0 1 3

2B: Shelby Hileman, Breanna Broadus

TB: Ella Hampton 2, Shelby Hileman 3, Mabel Johnson, Breanna Broadus 3, Desirae Davis 3

LOB: Taylor Jones 4, Ella Hampton, Haley McKinney 3, Shelby Hileman, Faith McKee 2, Breanna Broadus 3, Hannah Robbins 3

SB: Shelby Hileman

SAC: Faith McKee

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Desirae Davis 7.0 8 5 3 3 4 0 7.0 8 5 3 3 4 0

L: Desirae Davis

TS-#P: Desirae Davis 91-155

GO-FO: Desirae Davis 6-9

FPS-BF: Desirae Davis 17-35

