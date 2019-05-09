Obituaries

Marian Annelle “Annie” Brown, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Marian Annelle Brown, “Annie” to her many friends and family, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after bravely fighting cancer.

Annie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Berrios and her husband David; 2 grandchildren: Mason and Jordan; a brother, Gary Brown and wife, Lorraine of Oliver Springs and by many numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: J.W. and Idell Brown and by a brother, Roger Brown.

Annie worked at Anderson County Water Authority as Human Resource and Administrative Assistant for 33 years and embraced an extended family of friends and coworkers. She was born and raised in and around the Marlow area, was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church, and enjoyed spending time laughing with friends. Her favorite flower was daisies and like the daisy, she was bright, beautiful, and blessed with a smile full of sunshine. Heaven just got a little sweeter, Annie. We’ll see you there.

The family will receive friends, Friday, May 10, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Brown family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

