ACSO ASSISTS FLORIDA AGENCY WITH CHILD SEX ABUSE ARREST OF OLIVER SPRINGS MAN

On April 4th, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Andrew Cox, 55, on a warrant from Gilchrist County, Florida alleging Cox Engaged in Sexual Activity with a Child under the Age of 12 by a Family Member or Custodial Authority. The bond on the arrest was $1 million with nationwide extradition.

Late November, detectives with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office about a possible child sex abuse act that occurred in their County. The victim, a minor child, became pregnant after the alleged abuse. They advised that the alleged perpetrator, Cox, was living in the Oliver Springs community in Anderson County. The alleged act took place while Cox was visiting his family in Florida.

Once the baby was delivered in January, DNA from the infant was obtained by the sheriff’s office in Florida. In Anderson County, Detective Sergeant, Josh Zisman, obtained a search warrant for DNA evidence from Cox. The DNA evidence was obtained and sent to Gilchrist County by the ACSO.

On April 4th, a detective from Florida advised the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office of the issued warrant and asked for it to be served on Cox. Immediately after receiving notice of the warrant, Sgt. Zisman and officers with the ACSO located Cox and placed him under arrest without incident.

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker, praised the efforts of both agencies working together. “The teamwork of both agencies resulted in removing a dangerous individual from streets of Anderson County. I cannot express enough how proud I am of the work our detectives and officers did on this case,” Barker expressed.

Cox was in the Anderson County Detention Facility until his extradition on April 14th. He is now in custody at the Gilchrist County Jail in Florida with a $1 million bond.

