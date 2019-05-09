BBBTV12

Wartburg wins District 3-A in big win over Harriman

Wartburg wins District 3-A in big win over Harriman

Harriman watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 16-2 loss to Wartburg Central on Wednesday. Wartburg scored on a single by Caleb Constant and a double by Jeremiah Davis in the first inning. The win gives Wartburg the District 3-A Championship and a home regional game. Harriman will have to travel in their regional game.

The Blue Devils struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Wartburg, giving up 16 runs.

Wartburg scored seven runs in the fourth inning. Andrew McPeters, Michael Davis, Caleb McCarty, Constant, and Patrick Lester each had RBIs in the big inning.

Lester led Wartburg to victory on the mound. He went five innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out three.

Brady Stubbs took the loss for Harriman. He lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and three runs.

Brandon Turpin led Harriman with one hit in three at bats.

Wartburg totaled 12 hits. Constant, Lester, Trevor Hill, and McCarty all collected multiple hits. Constant went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead The Bulldogs in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
HRMN 0 0 0 0 2 X X 2 1 7
WRTB 2 1 6 7 X X X 16 12 0
  • Harriman
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Brady Stubbs 3 0 0 0 0 1
    Brandon Turpin 3 0 1 2 0 0
    Titan Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Keaton Hall 2 0 0 0 1 0
    Marcus Nelson 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Bryson Willis 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Makail Moore 0 1 0 0 1 0
    Tah’Darius Boyd 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Blaze Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Carter Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Jonathan Cannon
    Jacob Hearon
    Matthew Scarbrough
    Totals 15 2 1 2 3 3
  • TB: Brandon Turpin
  • LOB: Blaze Jackson, Marcus Nelson, Keaton Hall 3, Tah’Darius Boyd, Brady Stubbs 2, Carter Smith
  • SB: Bryson Willis, Ethan Adkisson
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Brady Stubbs 1.2 3 3 2 2 0 0
    Tah’Darius Boyd 0.1 2 2 0 0 0 0
    Matthew Scarbrough 0.2 0 2 2 2 0 0
    Jonathan Cannon 0.2 5 4 2 0 0 0
    Blaze Jackson 0.1 1 3 0 1 1 0
    Bryson Willis 0.1 1 2 2 4 1 0
    Totals 4.0 12 16 3 9 2 0
  • L: Brady Stubbs
  • TS-#P: Blaze Jackson 7-12, Bryson Willis 8-27, Jonathan Cannon 15-22, Tah’Darius Boyd 7-12, Brady Stubbs 25-44, Matthew Scarbrough 2-11
  • GO-FO: Blaze Jackson, Bryson Willis, Jonathan Cannon 0-1, Tah’Darius Boyd 0-1, Brady Stubbs 3-2, Matthew Scarbrough 0-1
  • FPS-BF: Blaze Jackson 2-4, Bryson Willis 1-6, Jonathan Cannon 3-7, Tah’Darius Boyd 3-4, Brady Stubbs 8-11, Matthew Scarbrough 1-3
  • Wartburg Central
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    C Justes 3 2 1 0 1 1
    C Mccarty 3 2 2 4 1 0
    C Constant 4 2 3 3 0 0
    J Davis 3 2 1 1 1 0
    T Hill 3 0 2 1 1 0
    P Lester 3 1 2 1 1 0
    A Mcpeters 3 1 1 1 1 0
    E Langley 1 3 0 0 2 0
    A Hall 1 0 0 0 0 1
    M Davis 2 2 0 0 1 0
    S Mccarty
    Totals 26 16 12 11 9 2
  • 2B: J Davis, C Constant
  • 3B: C Mccarty, C Constant
  • TB: J Davis 2, T Hill 2, P Lester 2, C Mccarty 4, C Justes, C Constant 6, A Mcpeters
  • LOB: J Davis, T Hill, P Lester, A Hall, M Davis 2, C Mccarty, C Justes 3, C Constant 2, A Mcpeters 2
  • SB: J Davis, M Davis, C Justes 2, Tanner Johnson, E Langley
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    P Lester 5.0 1 2 2 3 3 0
    Totals 5.0 1 2 2 3 3 0
  • W: P Lester
  • TS-#P: P Lester 38-71
  • GO-FO: P Lester 2-7
  • FPS-BF: P Lester 13-22

