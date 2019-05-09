Sports

Oliver Springs Lady Cats Walks Away Victorious Over Rockwood, 7-2

The Oliver Springs Lady Cats beat Rockwood 7-2 on Wednesday.

Oliver Springs got things moving in the first inning. Ella Hampton doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

Desirae Davis earned the victory on the rubber for Oliver Springs. She surrendered two runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out eight.

Hailey Griffis took the loss for Rockwood. She went six innings, allowing seven runs on 11 hits, striking out two and walking zero.

Oliver Springs tallied one home run on the day as Hampton put one out in the sixth inning.

The Lady Bobcats racked up 11 hits on the day. Haley McKinney, Hampton, Shelby Hileman, and Breanna Broadus all had multiple hits. Hampton and McKinney each managed three hits to lead Oliver Springs.

Rockwood had seven hits. Paige McDonald and KaeLee Dyer each had multiple hits for Rockwood.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RCKW 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 7 1 OLVR 3 0 0 0 2 2 X 7 11 1

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO KaeLee Dyer 3 0 2 0 1 1 Tiani Porter 4 0 1 0 0 2 Shasta Thompson 3 0 0 0 0 0 Paige McDonald 2 2 2 1 1 0 Rebecca Lyles 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shalei Hicks 3 0 1 0 0 1 Bella Jolley 3 0 1 0 0 0 Hailey Griffis 3 0 0 0 0 1 Shealynn Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 1 Kayla Gunter 3 0 0 0 0 2 27 2 7 1 2 8

2B: KaeLee Dyer

HR: Paige McDonald

TB: Tiani Porter, Paige McDonald 5, KaeLee Dyer 3, Bella Jolley, Shalei Hicks

LOB: Shasta Thompson 2, Bella Jolley, Shalei Hicks 3, Shealynn Wilson 3, Hailey Griffis 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hailey Griffis 6.0 11 7 6 0 2 1 6.0 11 7 6 0 2 1

TS-#P: KaeLee Dyer, Hailey Griffis 58-89

GO-FO: KaeLee Dyer, Hailey Griffis 7-8

FPS-BF: KaeLee Dyer, Hailey Griffis 22-31

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Mabel Johnson 3 0 1 0 0 0 Haley McKinney 4 2 3 0 0 0 Ella Hampton 4 3 3 3 0 0 Desirae Davis 4 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor Jones 1 1 0 0 0 0 Breanna Broadus 2 1 2 1 0 0 Shelby Hileman 3 0 2 2 0 0 Hannah Robbins 3 0 0 0 0 0 Faith McKee 2 0 0 0 0 1 Marley Jones 1 0 0 0 0 1 27 7 11 6 0 2

2B: Ella Hampton, Haley McKinney 2, Shelby Hileman, Breanna Broadus

HR: Ella Hampton

TB: Ella Hampton 7, Haley McKinney 5, Shelby Hileman 3, Mabel Johnson, Breanna Broadus 3

LOB: Ella Hampton, Haley McKinney 2, Hannah Robbins 3, Desirae Davis 2

SB: Haley McKinney 2

SAC: Taylor Jones

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Desirae Davis 7.0 7 2 1 2 8 1 7.0 7 2 1 2 8 1

TS-#P: Desirae Davis 72-101

GO-FO: Desirae Davis 5-4

FPS-BF: Desirae Davis 20-29

