Sports

Five RBI Day For Brandon Turpin Leads Harriman Over Oliver Springs

Five runs batted in from Brandon Turpin helped lead Harriman past Oliver Springs 16-12 on Wednesday. Turpin drove in runs on a grand slam in the second and one run in the fourth after he was hit by a pitch.

Harriman pulled away for good with eight runs in the second inning. In the second Smith drew a walk, scoring one run, Stubbs drew a walk, scoring one run, Turpin homered on a 3-2 count, scoring four runs, Nelson singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, and Boyd singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Oliver Springs scored four runs in the sixth inning. The big inning for Oliver Springs came thanks to singles by York, Boswell, and Crass.

Dylan Page got the win for Harriman Blue Devil Varsity. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out four. Austin Oliver and Jonathan Cannon entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Crass took the loss for Oliver Springs. He allowed ten hits and ten runs over four and a third innings, striking out two.

Harriman had 14 hits on the day. Boyd, Smith, Nelson, Keaton Hall, Makail Moore, and Titan Dayton each racked up multiple hits for The Blue Devils.

Oliver Springs collected 17 hits. Armstrong, York, Alcorn, Boswell, Mccrane, and Jones all had multiple hits for The Bobcats. Armstrong went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Oliver Springs in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 3 0 0 4 0 4 1 12 17 2 HRMN 0 8 2 5 1 0 X 16 14 3

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Boswell 6 1 2 1 0 1 Crass 5 0 1 1 0 1 Stombaugh 5 1 1 0 0 1 Armstrong 5 4 3 1 0 0 Mccrane 4 3 2 0 0 1 Alcorn 3 1 2 2 2 1 Jones 3 1 2 2 1 1 Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 Nation 4 0 1 2 1 1 York 5 1 2 2 0 1 41 12 17 11 4 8

2B: Boswell, Nation

HR: Armstrong

TB: Smith, Boswell 3, York 2, Armstrong 6, Stombaugh, Mccrane 2, Crass, Alcorn 2, Jones 2, Nation 2

LOB: Boswell 2, York 6, Armstrong 2, Stombaugh 4, Mccrane, Crass 2, Alcorn, Jones, Nation 8

SB: Boswell, Mccrane, Crass

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Crass 4.1 10 10 9 4 2 1 Nation 1.2 4 6 6 3 0 0 Crass 4.1 10 10 9 4 2 1 6.0 14 16 15 7 2 1

L: Crass

TS-#P: Crass 47-84, Nation 21-44

GO-FO: Crass 2-7, Nation 2-2

FPS-BF: Crass 17-26, Nation 9-16

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Stubbs 2 3 1 1 2 0 Brandon Turpin 4 2 1 5 0 0 Titan Dayton 4 1 2 2 0 0 Keaton Hall 4 1 2 0 1 1 Bryson Willis 4 0 0 1 1 1 Marcus Nelson 4 1 2 3 1 0 Tah’Darius Boyd 4 1 2 1 0 0 Makail Moore 3 3 2 0 1 0 Carter Smith 2 3 2 2 1 0 Dylan Page – – – – – – Jonathan Cannon – – – – – – Austin Oliver – – – – – – 31 16 14 15 7 2

2B: Keaton Hall

HR: Brandon Turpin

TB: Brandon Turpin 4, Marcus Nelson 2, Keaton Hall 3, Tah’Darius Boyd 2, Brady Stubbs, Makail Moore 2, Carter Smith 2, Titan Dayton 2

LOB: Bryson Willis 5, Brandon Turpin 2, Marcus Nelson 3, Keaton Hall 2, Tah’Darius Boyd 4, Brady Stubbs, Makail Moore 2, Titan Dayton 2

SB: Makail Moore

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Dylan Page 3.2 7 7 4 3 4 0 Austin Oliver 2.0 6 4 4 0 1 0 Jonathan Cannon 1.1 4 1 1 1 3 1 7.0 17 12 9 4 8 1

W: Dylan Page

TS-#P: Dylan Page 45-78, Jonathan Cannon 21-35, Austin Oliver 26-39

GO-FO: Dylan Page 2-3, Jonathan Cannon 0-1, Austin Oliver 3-2

FPS-BF: Dylan Page 17-25, Jonathan Cannon 6-9, Austin Oliver 7-13

Tagged baseball, District Tournament, Harriman, Oliver Springs