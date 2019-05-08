Sports
Powell ends Anderson County Lady Mavs season, 1-0
The Anderson County Lady Mavs watched the game and their season slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 1-0 loss to Powell on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers took the lead on a single by Madison McGinnis in the second inning.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Powell pitchers struck out three, while Anderson County sat down two.
One bright spot for Anderson County was a single by Abbie Buswell in the fifth inning.
Allison Farr earned the win for Powell. She lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking one.
Hannah Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She lasted six innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out two.
Buswell and Mallorie Overton each collected one hit to lead The Lady Mavs.
Mackenzie Lamb led Powell with two hits in two at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|ANDR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|PWLL
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|1
|5
|1
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 0 0 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 3 0 1 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 2 0 0 0 1 0 Hannah Bruce 3 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 3 0 0 0 0 1 Aundria Long 3 0 0 0 0 2 Abbie Buswell 3 0 1 0 0 0 Jade Richards 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Freeman 0 0 0 0 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 2 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 22 0 2 0 1 3
-
TB: Abbie Buswell, Mallorie Overton
-
LOB: Leah Freeman 4, Hannah Bruce 2, Emilee Fowler, MaKenzie Jones, Aundria Long 2
-
SAC: Hannah Freeman
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 6.0 5 1 1 3 2 0 Totals 6.0 5 1 1 3 2 0
-
L: Hannah Bruce
-
TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 56-100
-
GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 11-4
-
FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 11-26
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Cayden Baker 3 0 0 0 0 0 Haley Schultz 3 0 1 0 0 0 Hayden Dye 3 0 1 0 0 0 Lilly Holston 3 0 0 0 0 0 Ashley Harbison 2 1 0 0 1 2 Mackenzie Lamb 2 0 2 0 0 0 Emma Wright 0 0 0 0 2 0 Reagan Radocesky 3 0 0 0 0 0 Madison McGinnis 2 0 1 1 0 0 Allison Farr – – – – – – Totals 21 1 5 1 3 2
-
TB: Hayden Dye, Mackenzie Lamb 2, Haley Schultz, Madison McGinnis
-
LOB: Reagan Radocesky 5, Lilly Holston, Hayden Dye, Cayden Baker 2
-
SAC: Emma Wright, Mackenzie Lamb
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Allison Farr 7.0 2 0 0 1 3 0 Totals 7.0 2 0 0 1 3 0
-
W: Allison Farr
-
TS-#P: Allison Farr 56-87
-
GO-FO: Allison Farr 5-12
-
FPS-BF: Allison Farr 17-25
Tagged Anderson County, District Tournament, Powell, Softball