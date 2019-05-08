Sports

Powell ends Anderson County Lady Mavs season, 1-0

Posted on by in Sports with

The Anderson County Lady Mavs watched the game and their season slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 1-0 loss to Powell on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers took the lead on a single by Madison McGinnis in the second inning.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Powell pitchers struck out three, while Anderson County sat down two.

One bright spot for Anderson County was a single by Abbie Buswell in the fifth inning.

Allison Farr earned the win for Powell. She lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking one.

Hannah Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She lasted six innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out two.

Buswell and Mallorie Overton each collected one hit to lead The Lady Mavs.

Mackenzie Lamb led Powell with two hits in two at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ANDR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 PWLL 0 1 0 0 0 0 X 1 5 1

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 0 0 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 3 0 1 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 2 0 0 0 1 0 Hannah Bruce 3 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 3 0 0 0 0 1 Aundria Long 3 0 0 0 0 2 Abbie Buswell 3 0 1 0 0 0 Jade Richards 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Freeman 0 0 0 0 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 2 0 0 0 0 0 22 0 2 0 1 3

TB: Abbie Buswell, Mallorie Overton

LOB: Leah Freeman 4, Hannah Bruce 2, Emilee Fowler, MaKenzie Jones, Aundria Long 2

SAC: Hannah Freeman

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 6.0 5 1 1 3 2 0 6.0 5 1 1 3 2 0

L: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 56-100

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 11-4

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 11-26

Powell

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Cayden Baker 3 0 0 0 0 0 Haley Schultz 3 0 1 0 0 0 Hayden Dye 3 0 1 0 0 0 Lilly Holston 3 0 0 0 0 0 Ashley Harbison 2 1 0 0 1 2 Mackenzie Lamb 2 0 2 0 0 0 Emma Wright 0 0 0 0 2 0 Reagan Radocesky 3 0 0 0 0 0 Madison McGinnis 2 0 1 1 0 0 Allison Farr – – – – – – 21 1 5 1 3 2

TB: Hayden Dye, Mackenzie Lamb 2, Haley Schultz, Madison McGinnis

LOB: Reagan Radocesky 5, Lilly Holston, Hayden Dye, Cayden Baker 2

SAC: Emma Wright, Mackenzie Lamb

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Allison Farr 7.0 2 0 0 1 3 0 7.0 2 0 0 1 3 0

W: Allison Farr

TS-#P: Allison Farr 56-87

GO-FO: Allison Farr 5-12

FPS-BF: Allison Farr 17-25

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Anderson County, District Tournament, Powell, Softball