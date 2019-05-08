Sports

Midway Lady Waves Fall Short To Wartburg Central, 7-5, Season Ends

Wartburg Central got things moving in the first inning. An error scored one run.

After Midway scored one run in the top of the fourth, Wartburg answered with one of their own. The Lady Waves scored when an error scored one run. Wartburg then answered when A Aytes singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Wartburg pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. In the third T Griffith singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, Smith doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, an error scored two runs, and Sophie Patterson’s wild pitch allowed one run to score.

Patterson started the game for Midway. She surrendered six runs on four hits over three innings, striking out two. Caitlyn Ross threw three innings in relief.

Ross went for the long ball in the third inning.

Rebecca Lemasters led Midway with three hits in three at bats.

Aytes went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Wartburg Central in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 5 5 3 WRTB 1 0 5 1 0 0 X 7 6 1

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Sophie Patterson 4 0 0 0 0 1 Marrissa Stakley 3 1 0 0 0 1 Caitlyn Ross 3 1 1 2 1 0 Macy Young 2 1 0 0 1 0 Aubrie May 3 1 1 0 0 0 Rebecca Lemasters 3 1 3 2 0 0 Anna Bosnak 3 0 0 0 0 1 Emma Hill 3 0 0 0 0 0 Rilea Ellison 3 0 0 0 0 0 27 5 5 4 2 3

2B: Rebecca Lemasters

HR: Caitlyn Ross

TB: Caitlyn Ross 4, Aubrie May, Rebecca Lemasters 4

LOB: Emma Hill 2, Macy Young, Sophie Patterson, Anna Bosnak 3, Rilea Ellison, Aubrie May 2

SB: Caitlyn Ross

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Sophie Patterson 3.0 4 6 2 4 2 0 Caitlyn Ross 3.0 2 1 1 3 2 0 6.0 6 7 3 7 4 0

L: Caitlyn Ross

TS-#P: Caitlyn Ross 26-53, Sophie Patterson 30-67

GO-FO: Caitlyn Ross 1-3, Sophie Patterson 2-1

FPS-BF: Caitlyn Ross 6-14, Sophie Patterson 4-17

Wartburg Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO J Gouge 3 0 0 0 1 2 A Harrison 2 2 0 0 2 0 A Aytes 3 1 2 1 1 0 T Griffith 2 1 1 1 2 0 Smith 3 1 1 1 0 1 C Susak 3 1 1 2 0 0 S Aytes 3 0 0 0 0 1 G Johnson 2 0 0 0 1 0 M Hamby 3 1 1 0 0 0 24 7 6 5 7 4

2B: C Susak, Smith

TB: T Griffith, A Aytes 2, C Susak 2, M Hamby, Smith 2

LOB: T Griffith 2, A Harrison 2, J Gouge, M Hamby, Smith 3, S Aytes 2

SB: O Jones

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR No players with stats. 7.0 5 5 4 2 3 1

No players with stats.

