Community Wellness Fair in Oak Ridge today

The City of Oak Ridge Wellness Committee and Oak Ridge Schools Coordinated School Health both teamed up today to host the Community Wellness Fair. The event held earlier today from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. was in the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Admission was free and several hundred came out. Demonstrations, informational booths and health screenings were set up inside the gymnasium to give out information on health-related topics. The fair is an annual event.

We spoke with City Councilwoman Ellen Smith About today’s Health Fair. Kelli Friedmann of Scoles Family Chiropractic in Karns, explained to us why Chiropractic care is important. And Kevin Bridges of Results Physiotherapy explains why they’re different than any other physical therapist in the area.

