Barbara Jean Tate Jones, Rockwood

Mrs. Barbara Jean Tate Jones, age 77 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman. Mrs. Jones was of the Baptist Faith. She worked at Roane Hosiery in Harriman as a seamer.

Barbara is preceded in death by her Husband, Herman Ed Jones; Parents, Gene & Pauline Tate; Brother-in-law, Bobby Nelson; Niece, Angela Nelson; nephew, Chip Nelson; Brother, Gary Tate.

Survivors include Son: Scott Jones (Angie) of Harriman, TN Grandchildren: Josh Jones & Krystin Hansen (Matthew) Great Grandchildren: Evinrude & Maisey Hansen Sister: Sandra Nelson of Rockwood, TN Brother: Jerry Tate (Viola) of Harriman, TN Sister-in-law: Linda Tate of Harriman, TN

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12:00-2:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside services will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with Minister David Keeney officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Jean Tate Jones.

