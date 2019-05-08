Uncategorized

James Lee Ward, Lake City

Posted on by in Uncategorized with

James Lee Ward, age 87 of Lake City, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at The Waters Of Clinton. He was born October 10, 1931 in Briceville, TN to the late Albert & Edith Isley Ward. James was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired truck driver and enjoyed fishing, singing and playing music. James is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ruby McNeely, Willie Bell Goss and Ollie May Spicer.

Survivors

Sons Gary Ward & Cathy Lake City

Larry Ward & Janie Clinton

Daughter Gail Phillips & Leroy Clinton

Grandchildren 7

Several Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Burchfield officiating.

Interment: Cumberland View Cemetery in Jacksboro, TN.

You may also view James guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

