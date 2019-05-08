Uncategorized
James Lee Ward, Lake City
James Lee Ward, age 87 of Lake City, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at The Waters Of Clinton. He was born October 10, 1931 in Briceville, TN to the late Albert & Edith Isley Ward. James was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired truck driver and enjoyed fishing, singing and playing music. James is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ruby McNeely, Willie Bell Goss and Ollie May Spicer.
Survivors
Sons Gary Ward & Cathy Lake City
Larry Ward & Janie Clinton
Daughter Gail Phillips & Leroy Clinton
Grandchildren 7
Several Great Grandchildren
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Burchfield officiating.
Interment: Cumberland View Cemetery in Jacksboro, TN.
You may also view James guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.