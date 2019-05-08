BBBTV12

Home / Uncategorized / James Lee Ward, Lake City

Uncategorized

James Lee Ward, Lake City

Posted on by in Uncategorized with 0 Comments

James Lee Ward, age 87 of Lake City, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at The Waters Of Clinton. He was born October 10, 1931 in Briceville, TN to the late Albert & Edith Isley Ward. James was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired truck driver and enjoyed fishing, singing and playing music. James is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ruby McNeely, Willie Bell Goss and Ollie May Spicer.

Survivors

Sons Gary Ward & Cathy Lake City
Larry Ward & Janie Clinton

Daughter Gail Phillips & Leroy Clinton

Grandchildren 7
Several Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Burchfield officiating.
Interment: Cumberland View Cemetery in Jacksboro, TN.

You may also view James guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: