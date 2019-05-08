Featured

DOE awards new contract to support environmental cleanup in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) today announced five small business awardees for its Characterization, Deactivation/Demolition, and Remediation Services contract.

Through this arrangement, each company has a five-year Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract where OREM can issue Firm-Fixed-Price task orders. The maximum value for services is $24.9 million.

The five awardees include:

· Aerostar SES, LLC, based in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

· ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC, based in Port Allen, Louisiana

· CTI and Associates, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee

· GEM Technologies, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee

· TerranearPMC, LLC, based in Exton, Pennsylvania

Through these contracts, OREM will be able to advance cleanup progress across the Oak Ridge Reservation by issuing task orders to conduct characterization, demolish lower hazard buildings, dispose waste, and provide technical support.

“These contracts give our program flexibility and the ability to begin new projects quickly,” said OREM Manager Jay Mullis. “With Congress’s tremendous support in recent years to address Oak Ridge’s numerous excess, contaminated facilities, we are now better positioned to accelerate and ramp up cleanup as soon as funding opportunities occur.”

OREM is responsible for environmental cleanup across the 32,400-acre Oak Ridge Reservation, which includes the East Tennessee Technology Park, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Y-12 National Security Complex. Its projects are enhancing safety, cleaning land for future reuse, and supporting the important ongoing research and national security missions locally.

