Oak Ridge Celebrates National Police Week, May 12-18

Peace Officers Memorial Service Planned for May 15

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 8, 2019) – The Oak Ridge Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the country in celebrating National Police Week, May 12-18, 2019. As part of the week-long observance, the department will host a Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony on Wednesday, May 15, to honor law enforcement personnel.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building. The keynote speaker will be Rick Scarbrough, Executive Director of the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center in Oak Ridge and former Chief of the Clinton Police Department. The public and all law enforcement officers are invited to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the Municipal Building Courtroom. The Municipal Building is located at 200 S. Tulane Avenue in Oak Ridge.

For more information on the Oak Ridge Police Department, National Police Week or the Peace Officers Memorial Day Service, contact ORPD at (865) 425-3504.

