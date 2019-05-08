Sports

Harriman Takes Victory Over Rockwood In Pitcher’s Duel

Both teams were strong on the hill Tuesday, but Harriman defeated Rockwood 3-2. Brandon Turpin allowed just seven hits to Rockwood.

In the first inning, Harriman got their offense started. Marcus Nelson singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

Turpin was credited with the victory for Harriman. He lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one.

Nate Brackett took the loss for Rockwood. He allowed four hits and three runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out ten.

Titan Dayton went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Harriman in hits.

Rockwood tallied seven hits. Dylan Williams and Nathan Smith each had multiple hits for Rockwood.

With the win, Harriman will play Oliver Springs tomorrow at 5:30pm. The loss ends Rockwood’s season after the Tigers won the regular season district championship. Wartburg is waiting for the winner of the Harriman and Oliver Springs game to play for the District 3-A Championship.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HRMN 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 6 2 RCKW 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 7 4

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Bryson Willis 5 0 0 0 0 1 Brandon Turpin 2 0 0 0 2 0 Titan Dayton 4 0 2 0 0 0 Marcus Nelson 3 0 1 1 1 2 Makail Moore 4 0 1 0 0 1 Keaton Hall 4 0 1 0 0 1 Brady Stubbs 2 1 0 0 2 1 Peyton Snyder 2 0 0 0 1 2 Jacob Hearon 2 0 0 0 0 2 Austin Oliver 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tah’Darius Boyd 1 1 1 0 0 0 Ethan Adkisson 0 1 0 0 0 0 Carter Smith – – – – – – 30 3 6 1 6 11

2B: Titan Dayton

TB: Marcus Nelson, Keaton Hall, Tah’Darius Boyd, Makail Moore, Titan Dayton 3

LOB: Bryson Willis 3, Austin Oliver, Brandon Turpin, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson 2, Keaton Hall, Brady Stubbs, Makail Moore 3, Titan Dayton 3

SB: Keaton Hall, Brady Stubbs, Makail Moore 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brandon Turpin 7.0 7 2 1 1 3 0 7.0 7 2 1 1 3 0

W: Brandon Turpin

TS-#P: Brandon Turpin 57-91

GO-FO: Brandon Turpin 6-9

FPS-BF: Brandon Turpin 18-28

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO K Vanpatten 4 0 0 0 0 2 A Orr 3 1 1 0 0 0 N Brackett 3 0 0 0 0 0 G Evans 2 0 1 0 1 0 D Williams 3 1 2 0 0 0 S Freels 3 0 0 1 0 0 N Smith 3 0 2 0 0 0 R Nelson 3 0 0 0 0 0 L Vitatoe 3 0 1 1 0 1 T Jackson – – – – – – 27 2 7 2 1 3

TB: D Williams 2, A Orr, G Evans, N Smith 2, L Vitatoe

LOB: D Williams, K Vanpatten 4, S Freels 4, N Brackett 2, R Nelson 3, N Smith 2, L Vitatoe

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR N Brackett 5.2 4 3 1 4 10 0 S Freels 1.1 2 0 0 2 1 0 7.0 6 3 1 6 11 0

L: N Brackett

TS-#P: S Freels 20-32, N Brackett 72-119

GO-FO: S Freels 1-2, N Brackett 6-1

FPS-BF: S Freels 6-8, N Brackett 16-29

