Sports

Roane County Varsity Struggles To Find Groove Against Alcoa

Posted on by in Sports with

It was a tough day on Tuesday for Roane County, who lost 9-1 to Alcoa

Will Shelton got the start for Alcoa. He allowed three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out eight and walking zero.

Trey Schulz led things off on the mound for Roane County. He allowed six hits and eight runs over two and a third innings, striking out three. Nathan McNelley threw three and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.

Daunte Inman, Jesse Griffey, and Colton Robinette each managed one hit to lead Kingston.

Alcoa collected eight hits on the day. Ty Boyd and Shelton each collected multiple hits for Alcoa. Boyd went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Alcoa in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RNCT 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 ALC 0 0 8 1 0 0 X 9 8 2

Roane County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Colton Robinette 3 1 1 0 0 1 Kain Collins 3 0 0 0 0 0 Joe Tipton 3 0 0 0 0 2 Chandler Worley 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jesse Griffey 3 0 1 0 0 1 Daunte Inman 3 0 1 0 0 1 Jake Tipton 3 0 0 0 0 1 Trey Schulz 1 0 0 0 0 1 Nathan McNelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wyatt Heidle 2 0 0 0 0 0 Brady Luttrell – – – – – – 25 1 3 0 0 8

2B: Colton Robinette

TB: Jesse Griffey, Colton Robinette 2, Daunte Inman

LOB: Kain Collins, Joe Tipton, Jake Tipton 2, Nathan McNelley, Trey Schulz

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Trey Schulz 2.1 6 8 1 3 3 0 Nathan McNelley 3.2 2 1 1 2 1 1 6.0 8 9 2 5 4 1

TS-#P: Nathan McNelley 22-39, Trey Schulz 42-70

GO-FO: Nathan McNelley 4-2, Trey Schulz 2-1

FPS-BF: Nathan McNelley 7-13, Trey Schulz 10-19

Alcoa

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Kaleb Cardwell 3 1 0 1 1 1 Grant Livesay 4 1 1 2 0 1 Nick Roberts 3 1 1 0 1 0 Will Shelton 4 1 2 1 0 2 Thai Love 4 1 1 0 0 0 Ty Boyd 3 1 3 2 0 0 Riley Heaton 3 1 0 0 0 0 Kobe Robinson 1 0 0 1 2 0 Shannon Mtchell 2 1 0 0 1 0 27 9 8 7 5 4

2B: Ty Boyd

3B: Grant Livesay

HR: Will Shelton

TB: Will Shelton 5, Nick Roberts, Thai Love, Grant Livesay 3, Ty Boyd 4

LOB: Shannon Mtchell 3, Kobe Robinson, Nick Roberts 2, Riley Heaton 5, Kaleb Cardwell 2, Thai Love 2, Grant Livesay 4

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Will Shelton 7.0 3 1 0 0 8 0 7.0 3 1 0 0 8 0

TS-#P: Will Shelton 58-77

GO-FO: Will Shelton 4-8

FPS-BF: Will Shelton 17-25

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Alcoa, baseball, District Tournament, kingston, Roane County