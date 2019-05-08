Sports

Oliver Springs Drops Game To Wartburg After Late Score

Tuesday’s game against Wartburg was a heartbreaker for the Oliver Springs Bobcats, as they lost the lead late in a 10-7 defeat. The game was tied at seven with Wartburg batting in the bottom of the fifth when M Davis grounded out, scoring one run.

Oliver Springs collected eight hits and Wartburg had ten in the tournament game.

The Bobcats got things moving in the first inning. Matthew Armstrong drove in one when he doubled.

Wartburg scored four runs in the fourth inning. Caleb Constant, Jeremiah Davis, and Trevor Hill each had RBIs in the big inning.

Jeremiah Davis led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Wartburg Central. He allowed four hits and five runs over four innings, striking out three.

Ryan Jones led things off on the mound for Oliver Springs. He went six innings, allowing ten runs on ten hits, striking out six and walking one.

Oliver Springs collected eight hits on the day. Armstrong and Trey Boswell each had two hits for Oliver Springs.

Davis led Wartburg Central with three hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 1 0 3 0 3 0 0 7 8 6 WRTB 1 0 2 4 1 2 X 10 10 0

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trey Boswell 4 1 2 0 0 1 Blake Crass 2 2 0 0 1 1 Tanner Stombaugh 2 2 1 1 1 1 Matthew Armstrong 3 1 2 3 1 0 Shane McCrane 4 0 1 1 0 0 Bryson Alcorn 3 0 0 0 1 2 Joey York 4 0 1 0 0 1 Ryan Jones 2 0 0 1 0 1 Blake Nation 2 1 1 1 0 0 26 7 8 7 4 7

2B: Matthew Armstrong

TB: Tanner Stombaugh, Matthew Armstrong 3, Joey York, Trey Boswell 2, Shane McCrane, Blake Nation

LOB: Bryson Alcorn 4, Matthew Armstrong, Joey York 5, Shane McCrane 2

SB: Shane McCrane

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Jones 6.0 10 10 4 1 6 0 6.0 10 10 4 1 6 0

TS-#P: Ryan Jones 73-107

GO-FO: Ryan Jones 5-5

FPS-BF: Ryan Jones 25-34

Wartburg Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO C Justes 3 3 1 0 1 1 C McCarty 3 1 1 0 0 0 C Constant 4 2 1 0 0 0 J Davis 4 2 3 3 0 1 T Hill 3 0 1 1 0 0 #16 0 0 0 0 0 0 P Lester 4 0 1 1 0 2 A McPeters 3 0 1 0 0 0 #1 1 1 0 0 0 0 E Langley 2 1 1 0 0 1 M Davis 3 0 0 1 0 1 S McCarty – – – – – – 30 10 10 6 1 6

2B: J Davis, A McPeters, E Langley

TB: C Constant, C Justes, J Davis 4, T Hill, C McCarty, P Lester, A McPeters 2, E Langley 2

LOB: C Constant 2, C Justes 2, J Davis, T Hill, C McCarty 3, P Lester 3, A McPeters 2, M Davis, #1

SB: C Justes, C McCarty

SAC: C McCarty, E Langley

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR J Davis 4.0 4 5 5 3 3 0 C Constant 3.0 4 2 2 1 4 0 7.0 8 7 7 4 7 0

TS-#P: C Constant 33-48, J Davis 36-72

GO-FO: C Constant 0-4, J Davis 4-1

FPS-BF: C Constant 10-14, J Davis 10-20

