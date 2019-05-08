Sports

Anderson County Lady Mavs Falls To Halls On Walk-Off

It came down to the last play, but Anderson County was on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to Halls on Tuesday in district tournament action. The game was tied at one with Halls batting in the bottom of the ninth when Brianna McMillian singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Halls pitchers struck out three, while Anderson County sat down three.

In the first inning, Halls got their offense started. Cassie Norris doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

The Lady Mavs evened things up at one in the top of the sixth inning when Hannah Bruce was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.

Brianna Blair was the winning pitcher for Halls. She went nine innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out three and walking zero.

Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She went eight and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three.

Anderson County totaled seven hits in the game. Jada Reeves and Emilee Fowler all had multiple hits while Reeves led the team with three hits in four at bats.

McMillian went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Halls in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E ANDR 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 2 HLLS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 1

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 4 1 3 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 4 0 1 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 4 0 2 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 3 0 0 1 0 1 Leah Freeman 4 0 0 0 0 0 Aundria Long 4 0 1 0 0 0 Abbie Buswell 4 0 0 0 0 1 Jade Richards 3 0 0 0 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 3 0 0 0 0 1 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – 33 1 7 1 0 3

TB: Emilee Fowler 2, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves 3

LOB: Leah Freeman 3, Aundria Long 3, Mallorie Overton 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 8.2 5 2 1 2 3 0 8.2 5 2 1 2 3 0

L: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 75-113

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 15-7

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 25-35

Halls

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Baldridge 3 1 0 0 1 1 Tanna Hensley 2 0 0 0 0 0 Kendall Moles 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cassie Norris 4 0 1 1 0 0 Aspen Calloway 4 0 0 0 0 0 Lauren Lawson 4 1 1 0 0 1 Leyna Gould 2 0 1 0 1 0 Brianna Blair 3 0 0 0 0 1 Brianna McMillian 4 0 2 1 0 0 Madisyn Thacker 3 0 0 0 0 0 29 2 5 2 2 3

2B: Cassie Norris

TB: Brianna McMillian 2, Lauren Lawson, Leyna Gould, Cassie Norris 2

LOB: Aspen Calloway 3, Madisyn Thacker 2, Brianna McMillian, Lauren Lawson 2, Baldridge, Brianna Blair 2, Cassie Norris

SAC: Tanna Hensley, Leyna Gould, Brianna Blair

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brianna Blair 9.0 7 1 1 0 3 0 9.0 7 1 1 0 3 0

W: Brianna Blair

TS-#P: Brianna Blair 80-111

GO-FO: Brianna Blair 8-13

FPS-BF: Brianna Blair 25-34

