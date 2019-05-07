Sports

Coalfield With a Blow-Out Win Over Oliver Springs in District Tournament action

The Oliver Springs Lady Cats fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 13-1 loss to Coalfield on Tuesday in District 3-A Tournament action. Coalfield scored on a single by Anna Smith, a single by Carlee Kees, a fielder’s choice by Landrum, a double by Morrison, and an passed ball during Henry’s at bat in the first inning.

The Oliver Springs Lady Cats struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Coalfield, giving up 13 runs.

Coalfield scored six runs in the third inning. Makayla Heidle, Makenzy Morgan, Kees, Landrum, and Lindsay Maston all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Anna Smith pitched Coalfield to victory. She lasted four innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out four and walking zero.

Desirae Davis took the loss for the Oliver Springs Lady Cats. She went two and a third innings, allowing 12 runs on eight hits and walking one.

Davis went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Oliver Springs in hits.

Coalfield had 11 hits on the day. Morrison, Kees, and Armes each had multiple hits for Coalfield. Morrison led with three hits in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 0 0 1 0 X X X 1 1 4 CLFL 6 0 6 1 X X X 13 11 0

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Ella Hampton 2 0 0 1 0 0 Haley McKinney 2 0 0 0 0 0 Savannah Ray 2 0 0 0 0 1 Desirae Davis 2 0 1 0 0 0 Mabel Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 2 Taylor Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shelby Hileman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Faith McKee 0 0 0 0 0 0 Breanna Broadus 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1 1 1 0 4

TB: Desirae Davis

LOB: Taylor Jones, Shelby Hileman, Breanna Broadus, Savannah Ray 3

SB: McKinley Lowery

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Desirae Davis 2.1 8 12 7 1 0 0 Savannah Ray 1.1 3 2 1 1 0 0 3.2 11 13 8 2 0 0

L: Desirae Davis

TS-#P: Savannah Ray 12-17, Desirae Davis 45-77

GO-FO: Savannah Ray 2-1, Desirae Davis 2-3

FPS-BF: Savannah Ray 6-8, Desirae Davis 13-21

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Heidle 4 2 1 2 0 0 Armes 3 2 2 0 0 0 Morgan 3 2 1 2 0 0 Smith 2 0 1 1 1 0 #35 3 1 2 2 0 0 Landrum 3 1 1 2 0 0 Moston 2 1 0 0 1 0 Morrison 3 3 3 1 0 0 Henry 2 1 0 0 0 0 25 13 11 10 2 0

2B: Morrison

TB: #35 2, Morgan, Landrum, Armes 2, Morrison 4, Smith, Heidle

LOB: Moston 4, #35, Morgan 3, Landrum 2, Henry, Smith, Heidle 2

SB: Moston, Morrison

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Smith 4.0 1 1 0 0 4 0 4.0 1 1 0 0 4 0

W: Smith

TS-#P: Smith 32-52

GO-FO: Smith 4-4

FPS-BF: Smith 8-14

