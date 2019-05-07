Obituaries

Susan Euelene Tilley, Rockwood

Mrs. Susan Euelene Tilley, 73 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home. Susan was born May 28, 1945 in Harriman, TN. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Jimmy Tilley; Parents, Givens Goldberg & Opal Mae Vincent Goldberg Lemons; Son, Jimmy Darrel Tilley.

Survivors Include: Children: Tamie Brewer (Chris) of Rockwood, TN. Joyce Mayton of Rockwood, TN. Jeff Tilley (Stacy) of Rockwood, TN. Rita Tilley (Bruce) of Rockwood, TN. Adopted Son: Justin Tilley of Rockwood, TN. Grandchildren: Trapper, Candace (Jesse), Sheena (Ty), Jay, Cassidy, Ajay, Kinsey, Trevor, Bryan & Wife kayla 7 Great-Grandchildren: Juliana, Miley, Dixie, Cynthia, Braxon, McKenna, Memphis Angel

The Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Interment and Graveside service will follow in the Piney Cemetery in Oakdale with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Susan Euelene Tilley.

