Obituaries

James Howard “Jim” DeGroff, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

James Howard “Jim” DeGroff, age 92, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Renaissance Terrace, Harriman, TN. Jim was born March 12, 1927 in New London, Ohio. His family moved to Troy, Ohio where Jim graduated as salutatorian from Troy High, in 1945. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a degree in chemical engineering in 1950. Jim was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity.

He married Joan Titus, Saint Mary’s rectory, Piqua, Ohio in 1952, a year later they moved to Memphis, TN. Jim worked for Buckman Laboratories, Inc, Memphis, industrial manufacturing, for 23 years. He set up the Buckman chemical lab in Ghent, Belgium in 1965.

Jim started his own company, DeGroff Process Equipment Company in 1977. He retired in 1993, turning the business over to his two eldest sons, James L DeGroff and Michael DeGroff.

In 1997, Jim and Joan settled in Rockwood, TN to enjoy houseboating on Watts Bar Lake. Jim loved flying his own plane, his collection of guns, and target shooting with his good friend Bob Capell. Jim loved reading, classical music, and camping with family and friends.

Jim was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Harriman, TN; served on the parish council. He served a term as Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, Father Callahan Council 8273.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Harold M. DeGroff, Sr and Marjorie Lantz DeGroff, his brother Harold M. DeGroff, Jr, PhD, and a grandson Kyle DeGroff.

He was a generous and loving husband to his wife, Joan and father to his children: Ann D. Carter, MD (Philip) Knoxville, James L. DeGroff (Donna) Cordova, TN, Michael C. DeGroff (Lynn) Murfreesboro, TN, Willian T. DeGroff (Julie) Cleveland, TN, Elizabeth “Betsy” Makeever (Harry) Memphis, Peter M. DeGroff (Peggy) and Margaret “Gretchen” Blackston, Brandon, MS. Jim leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Joan and his sister Barbara DeGroff Bittner, Laramie, WY, sister-in-law Katharine Couchot, Englewood, FL, brother-in-law Thomas Titus, Tecumseh, MI, 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank Silver Angels of Roane County, the staff at LaFollette Med Center, LaFollette, TN, Amedisys Hospice, the staff at Renaissance Terrace, TN and many medical people who have helped him through his last illness.

Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, TN.

Reverend Father Michael Sweeney will celebrate a Memorial Mass, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 535 Margrave Drive, Harriman, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

