John Paul Roysden, Oak Ridge

John Paul Roysden, age 50, passed away on April 30, 2019.

He was born on November 8, 1968 in Oak Ridge. John was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing and camping.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mary Ann Hicks Roysden; brothers, Bruce, Glen, James, and Gary “Joe” Roysden; sisters, Ruth Matherson, Edna Hayes, and Faye Killingsworth.

Survivors include his children, Rose Roysden, Craig Roysden and wife Bre and their mother, Renee, all of Sylacauge, Alabama; children, Colton, Lucy, Eve, Phillip, Lauren and their mother, Pollyanna, all of Lafollette, TN; grandchildren, Sadie Roysden, Mattie Roysden and three on the way; brother, Jerry Roysden and his wife Dorothy of Oliver Springs; sisters, Rena Olson of Harriman, Margaret Westmoreland of Claxton, Linda Sue White, Billie Cornell, Betty Griggs, and Anna and her husband Allan Curtin, all of Oliver Springs; aunts, Josephine Lowe of Powell and Sue Hicks of Clinton; girlfriend, Tara Thorton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-6 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 6 pm.

