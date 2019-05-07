Sports

Early Lead For Oliver Springs Seals Fate For Harriman in District 3A Tournament

Harriman fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 13-5 loss to Oliver Springs on Monday.

Harriman struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Oliver Springs, giving up 13 runs.

Oliver Springs opened up scoring in the first inning, when Armstrong grounded out, scoring one run.

Oliver Springs scored four runs in the fifth inning. Stombaugh, Armstrong, and Mccrane each had RBIs in the big inning.

Alcorn got the win for Oliver Springs. He surrendered three runs on six hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one. Nation threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Marcus Nelson took the loss for Harriman. He allowed ten hits and 11 runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four.

The Blue Devil’s tallied ten hits on the day. Bryson Willis and Titan Dayton each had two hits.

Oliver Springs saw the ball well today, with 12 hits in the game. Nation, Boswell, Crass, and Mccrane each racked up multiple hits for Oliver Springs. Nation went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Oliver Springs in hits.

Oliver Springs advances to play Wartburg tomorrow in the winners bracket at 5:30pm while Rockwood will play Harriman immediately after the first game in the losers bracket.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 2 0 1 4 4 1 1 13 12 5 HRMN 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 5 10 6

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Boswell 3 3 2 1 2 0 Crass 4 3 2 2 1 0 Stombaugh 4 1 1 1 1 2 Armstrong 5 1 1 3 0 1 Mccrane 5 1 2 2 0 0 Alcorn 3 0 1 0 2 2 York 5 0 0 0 0 1 Jones 4 1 0 0 1 1 Nation 4 1 3 0 0 0 37 13 12 9 7 7

2B: Armstrong, Crass, Nation

TB: Boswell 2, Armstrong 2, Stombaugh, Mccrane 2, Crass 3, Alcorn, Nation 4

LOB: Boswell, York 5, Armstrong 3, Stombaugh 5, Mccrane 2, Crass 2, Alcorn 3, Jones 3

SB: Boswell 2, York 2, Mccrane 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Alcorn 4.2 6 3 2 1 2 0 Nation 2.1 4 2 0 3 3 0 7.0 10 5 2 4 5 0

W: Alcorn

TS-#P: Alcorn 43-73, Nation 34-53

GO-FO: Alcorn 2-7, Nation 2-2

FPS-BF: Alcorn 11-22, Nation 11-15

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Stubbs 5 0 1 0 0 0 Makail Moore 3 2 1 0 0 0 Brandon Turpin 3 1 1 0 1 1 Riley Moore 0 1 0 0 0 0 Titan Dayton 4 1 2 2 0 0 Marcus Nelson 2 0 1 1 0 0 Austin Oliver 2 0 0 0 0 0 Bryson Willis 3 0 2 0 1 1 Peyton Snyder 3 0 1 1 1 1 Keaton Hall 4 0 1 0 0 1 Tah’Darius Boyd 3 0 0 1 1 1 Carter Smith – – – – – – 32 5 10 5 4 5

2B: Bryson Willis, Marcus Nelson

TB: Bryson Willis 3, Brandon Turpin, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson 2, Keaton Hall, Brady Stubbs, Makail Moore, Titan Dayton 2

LOB: Bryson Willis 2, Austin Oliver 4, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson, Keaton Hall 2, Brady Stubbs 4, Makail Moore 3, Titan Dayton 2

SB: Makail Moore

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Marcus Nelson 4.2 10 11 8 5 4 0 Austin Oliver 2.1 2 2 0 2 3 0 7.0 12 13 8 7 7 0

L: Marcus Nelson

TS-#P: Austin Oliver 31-51, Marcus Nelson 70-113

GO-FO: Austin Oliver 1-2, Marcus Nelson 4-6

FPS-BF: Austin Oliver 6-12, Marcus Nelson 19-32

