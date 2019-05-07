Sports

Rockwood Lady Tigers Loses Lead Early in Defeat

Rockwood Lady Tigers fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 6-1 loss to Wartburg Central on Monday.

Rockwood Lady Tigers Varsity lost despite out-hitting Wartburg Central five to three.

Wartburg opened up scoring in the first inning, when Smith drew a walk, scoring one run.

The Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the sixth inning on a walk by Taylin Griffith.

Bit Cox was the winning pitcher for Wartburg. She went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out five and walking one.

KaeLee Dyer took the loss for Rockwood. She went five innings, allowing five runs on two hits and striking out six.

Hailey Griffis, Bella Jolly, Shealynn Wilson, Shasta Thompson, and Tiani Porter each collected one hit to lead The Lady Tigers.

Jacey Gouge went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Wartburg in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WRTB 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 6 3 0 RCKW 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 3

Wartburg Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jacey Gouge 4 2 2 0 1 1 Alexis Harrison 2 2 0 0 1 1 Allie Aytes 4 0 0 0 0 1 Taylin Griffith 0 1 0 1 4 0 Mikaela Smith 3 0 0 1 1 1 Sydney Aytes 2 0 0 1 2 2 Cynthia Susak 4 0 1 0 0 2 Caycay Johnson 3 0 0 0 1 0 Maelee Hamby 2 0 0 0 2 0 Bit Cox – – – – – – 24 6 3 3 12 8

TB: Cynthia Susak, Jacey Gouge 2

LOB: Cynthia Susak 4, Caycay Johnson 5, Maelee Hamby, Alexis Harrison 2, Mikaela Smith 5, Jacey Gouge 2, Sydney Aytes 4, Allie Aytes 5

SB: Alexis Harrison, Jacey Gouge

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Bit Cox 7.0 5 1 1 1 5 0 7.0 5 1 1 1 5 0

W: Bit Cox

TS-#P: Bit Cox 67-86

GO-FO: Bit Cox 7-8

FPS-BF: Bit Cox 22-28

Rockwood

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO KaeLee Dyer 4 0 0 0 0 1 Tiani Porter 2 0 1 0 0 0 Shasta Thompson 3 0 1 0 0 0 Paige McDonald 3 0 0 0 0 0 Shaeli Hicks 3 0 0 0 0 1 Bella Jolly 2 0 1 0 1 0 Hailey Griffis 3 0 1 0 0 1 Shealynn Wilson 3 0 1 1 0 1 Kayla Gunter 3 0 0 0 0 1 26 1 5 1 1 5

3B: Shealynn Wilson

TB: Bella Jolly, Tiani Porter, Shasta Thompson, Hailey Griffis, Shealynn Wilson 3

LOB: KaeLee Dyer, Kayla Gunter 2, Paige McDonald 3, Shasta Thompson, Hailey Griffis, Shaeli Hicks 3, Shealynn Wilson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR KaeLee Dyer 5.0 2 5 4 10 6 0 Hailey Griffis 2.0 1 1 0 2 2 0 7.0 3 6 4 12 8 0

L: KaeLee Dyer

TS-#P: KaeLee Dyer 62-127, Hailey Griffis 16-31

GO-FO: KaeLee Dyer 4-3, Hailey Griffis 1-2

FPS-BF: KaeLee Dyer 11-28, Hailey Griffis 4-9

