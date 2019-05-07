Sports
With Keylon Reynolds On The Mound, Roane County Shuts Out Scott County
Keylon Reynolds shut down Scott, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Roane County to a 14-0 victory on Monday
The Lady Jackets got things started in the first inning when Reynolds singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Reynolds earned the win for Roane County. She allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out ten and walking zero.
#12 took the loss for Scott. She surrendered 14 runs on 13 hits over three innings, striking out one.
Roane County tallied one home run on the day. Trinity Clements had a long ball in the fourth inning.
The Lady Jackets totaled 13 hits. Clements, Emily Thompson, Reynolds, Kesney Brown, and Mahala Wallace each had multiple hits. Clements went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead The Lady Jackets in hits.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|SCT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|X
|0
|2
|2
|RNCT
|6
|4
|1
|3
|X
|X
|X
|14
|13
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #15 2 0 0 0 0 2 #5 2 0 1 0 0 1 #24 2 0 0 0 0 2 #7 2 0 0 0 0 2 #14 1 0 0 0 0 0 #21 1 0 0 0 0 1 #35 1 0 0 0 0 1 #1 1 0 1 0 0 0 #25 1 0 0 0 0 1 #12 – – – – – – Totals 13 0 2 0 0 10
-
3B: #5
-
TB: #1, #5 3
-
LOB: #15, #35 2, #7 2
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #12 3.0 13 14 13 4 1 1 Totals 3.0 13 14 13 4 1 1
-
L: #12
-
TS-#P: #12 48-87
-
GO-FO: #12 2-5
-
FPS-BF: #12 14-28
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trinity Clements 4 1 3 3 0 0 Shelby LeBlanc 2 1 0 0 1 0 Autumn Davis 1 3 1 0 1 0 Keylon Reynolds 3 2 2 2 0 0 Kesney Brown 3 1 2 3 0 0 Morgan Grigsby 2 1 0 0 1 1 Emily Thompson 3 2 2 2 0 0 A’Lasha Moore 2 2 1 2 1 0 Mahala Wallace 3 1 2 1 0 0 Totals 23 14 13 13 4 1
-
2B: Keylon Reynolds, Kesney Brown
-
HR: Trinity Clements
-
TB: Emily Thompson 2, A’Lasha Moore, Mahala Wallace 2, Keylon Reynolds 3, Kesney Brown 3, Autumn Davis, Trinity Clements 6
-
LOB: Emily Thompson, Morgan Grigsby 2, Mahala Wallace, Keylon Reynolds, Kesney Brown, Shelby LeBlanc 4
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Keylon Reynolds 4.0 2 0 0 0 10 0 Totals 4.0 2 0 0 0 10 0
-
W: Keylon Reynolds
-
TS-#P: Keylon Reynolds 38-44
-
GO-FO: Keylon Reynolds 1-0
-
FPS-BF: Keylon Reynolds 11-13
Tagged District Tournament, kingston, Roane County, Scott, Softball