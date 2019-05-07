BBBTV12

With Keylon Reynolds On The Mound, Roane County Shuts Out Scott County

Keylon Reynolds shut down Scott, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Roane County to a 14-0 victory on Monday

The Lady Jackets got things started in the first inning when Reynolds singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Reynolds earned the win for Roane County. She allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out ten and walking zero.

#12 took the loss for Scott. She surrendered 14 runs on 13 hits over three innings, striking out one.

Roane County tallied one home run on the day. Trinity Clements had a long ball in the fourth inning.

The Lady Jackets totaled 13 hits. Clements, Emily Thompson, Reynolds, Kesney Brown, and Mahala Wallace each had multiple hits. Clements went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead The Lady Jackets in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
SCT 0 0 0 0 X X X 0 2 2
RNCT 6 4 1 3 X X X 14 13 0
  • Scott
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    #15 2 0 0 0 0 2
    #5 2 0 1 0 0 1
    #24 2 0 0 0 0 2
    #7 2 0 0 0 0 2
    #14 1 0 0 0 0 0
    #21 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #35 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #1 1 0 1 0 0 0
    #25 1 0 0 0 0 1
    #12
    Totals 13 0 2 0 0 10
  • 3B: #5
  • TB: #1, #5 3
  • LOB: #15, #35 2, #7 2
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    #12 3.0 13 14 13 4 1 1
    Totals 3.0 13 14 13 4 1 1
  • L: #12
  • TS-#P: #12 48-87
  • GO-FO: #12 2-5
  • FPS-BF: #12 14-28
  • Kingston 
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Trinity Clements 4 1 3 3 0 0
    Shelby LeBlanc 2 1 0 0 1 0
    Autumn Davis 1 3 1 0 1 0
    Keylon Reynolds 3 2 2 2 0 0
    Kesney Brown 3 1 2 3 0 0
    Morgan Grigsby 2 1 0 0 1 1
    Emily Thompson 3 2 2 2 0 0
    A’Lasha Moore 2 2 1 2 1 0
    Mahala Wallace 3 1 2 1 0 0
    Totals 23 14 13 13 4 1
  • 2B: Keylon Reynolds, Kesney Brown
  • HR: Trinity Clements
  • TB: Emily Thompson 2, A’Lasha Moore, Mahala Wallace 2, Keylon Reynolds 3, Kesney Brown 3, Autumn Davis, Trinity Clements 6
  • LOB: Emily Thompson, Morgan Grigsby 2, Mahala Wallace, Keylon Reynolds, Kesney Brown, Shelby LeBlanc 4
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Keylon Reynolds 4.0 2 0 0 0 10 0
    Totals 4.0 2 0 0 0 10 0
  • W: Keylon Reynolds
  • TS-#P: Keylon Reynolds 38-44
  • GO-FO: Keylon Reynolds 1-0
  • FPS-BF: Keylon Reynolds 11-13

