Anderson County Outdone By Knoxville Central, 5-4

In the first inning, Anderson County got their offense started when Luke Lowery drew a walk, scoring one run.

Central took the lead for good with one run in the fourth inning when CJ Johnson singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

Luke Ferguson earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Central. He lasted seven innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out seven.

Denver Hubbard took the loss for The Mavericks. He surrendered five runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out four.

Anderson County tallied eight hits on the day. Cole Foust and Andrew Fox each had two hits.

Central racked up eight hits in the game. Jacob Pointer, Johnson, and Cole Rheinecker each had multiple hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E KNXV 0 1 3 1 0 0 0 5 8 5 ANDR 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 8 0

Knoxville Central

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Justin Mize 4 0 1 1 0 0 Gabe Rives 4 0 0 0 0 2 Cole Rheinecker 3 2 2 0 1 0 CJ Johnson 4 0 2 1 0 1 Owen Holbert 2 1 0 0 0 1 Luke Ferguson 3 0 0 0 0 1 George Sanger 4 0 1 1 0 0 Jacob Pointer 3 0 2 2 0 1 Caleb Hill 2 0 0 0 1 2 Brady Ackerman – – – – – – 29 5 8 5 2 8

2B: CJ Johnson

TB: George Sanger, Cole Rheinecker 2, Jacob Pointer 2, CJ Johnson 3, Justin Mize

LOB: Caleb Hill 2, George Sanger 3, Gabe Rives 3, CJ Johnson, Luke Ferguson 2

SB: Cole Rheinecker 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Luke Ferguson 7.0 8 4 2 2 7 0 7.0 8 4 2 2 7 0

W: Luke Ferguson

TS-#P: Luke Ferguson 68-96

GO-FO: Luke Ferguson 10-1

FPS-BF: Luke Ferguson 24-35

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 4 2 2 0 0 1 Denver Hubbard 3 0 1 0 1 0 Caleb Wilhoit 4 1 0 1 0 0 Luke Lowery 3 1 0 0 1 1 Tyler Phillips 4 0 1 0 0 1 Preston Seiber 4 0 1 2 0 2 Cole Foust 4 0 2 0 0 0 Zach Webber 4 0 1 0 0 2 Devin Wilcox 3 0 0 0 0 0 Eli Varner – – – – – – 33 4 8 3 2 7

TB: Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber, Andrew Fox 2, Zach Webber, Denver Hubbard, Cole Foust 2

LOB: Luke Lowery 4, Tyler Phillips 4, Andrew Fox, Zach Webber 2, Denver Hubbard 2, Caleb Wilhoit 5, Devin Wilcox 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Denver Hubbard 4.0 7 5 5 2 4 0 Andrew Fox 3.0 1 0 0 0 4 0 7.0 8 5 5 2 8 0

L: Denver Hubbard

TS-#P: Andrew Fox 23-37, Denver Hubbard 62-84

GO-FO: Andrew Fox 0-5, Denver Hubbard 6-2

FPS-BF: Andrew Fox 7-10, Denver Hubbard 16-24

