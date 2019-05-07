BBBTV12

Clinton Can’t Catch Up To Karns

Clinton watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 8-2 loss to Karns on Monday ending their season.

The Dragons struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Karns, giving up eight runs.

Karns fired up the offense in the first inning as they scored two runs when Tye doubled.

Karns scored three runs in the sixth inning. Z Knott and C Vinson each had RBIs in the big inning.

E Nations was credited with the victory for Karns. He surrendered two runs on five hits over six innings, striking out two and walking zero.

Chase Lockard took the loss for Clinton. He went four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out four.

Clinton racked up five hits on the day. Harrison Martin and Lockard each had multiple hits for Clinton.

Karns had ten hits in the game. C Barnes, J Nelson, and Tye each managed multiple hits for Karns. Barnes led Karns with three hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
CLNT 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 5 2
KRNS 3 0 0 2 0 3 X 8 10 1
  • Clinton
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Blake Lowe 4 0 0 0 0 0
    Logan Bowling 3 0 1 2 0 1
    Chase Lockard 4 0 2 0 0 0
    Austin Pemberton 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Nick Graham 3 0 0 0 0 0
    Harrison Martin 3 0 2 0 0 0
    Spencer Byrd 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Nathan Lee 3 1 0 0 0 0
    Mac Lowe 2 1 0 0 0 1
    Connor Moody
    Totals 26 2 5 2 0 2
  • 2B: Harrison Martin
  • TB: Logan Bowling, Chase Lockard 2, Harrison Martin 3
  • LOB: Nick Graham 3, Nathan Lee 2, Chase Lockard, Austin Pemberton, Blake Lowe 2, Mac Lowe, Spencer Byrd
  • SAC: Spencer Byrd
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Chase Lockard 4.0 7 5 5 3 4 0
    Logan Bowling 2.0 3 3 3 1 1 0
    Totals 6.0 10 8 8 4 5 0
  • L: Chase Lockard
  • TS-#P: Logan Bowling 23-35, Chase Lockard 51-90
  • GO-FO: Logan Bowling 3-2, Chase Lockard 3-3
  • FPS-BF: Logan Bowling 8-12, Chase Lockard 15-23
  • Karns
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    J Nelson 3 3 2 0 1 0
    C Barnes 4 2 3 2 0 0
    A Tye 3 2 2 2 0 1
    Z Knott 2 0 1 1 1 0
    H Madger 4 0 0 0 0 1
    C Vinson 3 0 1 3 0 0
    T Vineyard 3 0 1 0 0 2
    N Hartless 3 1 0 0 1 1
    J Fielden 2 0 0 0 1 0
    E Nations
    Totals 27 8 10 8 4 5
  • 2B: A Tye, C Vinson
  • TB: A Tye 3, Z Knott, T Vineyard, J Nelson 2, C Vinson 2, C Barnes 3
  • LOB: H Madger 8, Z Knott 2, J Fielden 2, T Vineyard, N Hartless 3, J Nelson, C Vinson, C Barnes
  • SB: Z Knott, J Nelson
  • SAC: T Vineyard, C Vinson
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    E Nations 6.0 5 2 0 0 2 0
    Totals 7.0 5 2 0 0 2 0
  • W: E Nations
  • TS-#P: E Nations 47-65
  • GO-FO: E Nations 9-7
  • FPS-BF: E Nations 21-27

