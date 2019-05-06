Sports

Ella Hampton Drives In Four To Seal Oliver Springs Victory Over Midway

Posted on by in Sports with

Ella Hampton wasted no opportunities at the plate on Monday, driving in four on three hits to lead Oliver Springs past Midway 8-5 on Monday. Hampton drove in runs on a double in the second, a walk in the third, and a double in the fifth.

An early lead helped propel The Lady Cats to victory. They scored on a fielder’s choice by Mabel Johnson in the first inning, a single by Breanna Broadus in the second inning, a double by Hampton in the second inning, and a single by Desirae Davis in the second inning.

Savannah Ray pitched Oliver Springs to victory. She lasted six innings, allowing nine hits and three runs while striking out two and walking zero. Davis threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Aubrie May started the game for Midway. She surrendered five runs on four hits over two innings, walking one. Sophie Patterson threw four innings out of the bullpen.

Macy Young went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Midway in hits.

Oliver Springs collected 12 hits. Hampton, Broadus, Haley McKinney, and Johnson all had multiple hits. Hampton went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead The Lady Cats in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 0 1 0 2 0 0 2 5 11 0 OLVR 1 4 2 0 1 0 X 8 12 1



Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Sophie Patterson 4 0 1 0 0 0 Marrissa Stakley 4 0 0 0 0 0 Caitlyn Ross 3 0 1 0 0 0 Anna Bosnak 3 1 1 0 1 0 Aubrie May 4 1 1 0 0 1 Macy Young 3 1 2 0 0 0 Rebecca Lemasters 4 1 1 3 0 0 Kadie Lewis 2 0 0 0 0 0 Emma Hill 3 0 1 1 0 1 30 5 8 4 1 2

TB: Emma Hill, Caitlyn Ross, Macy Young 2, Sophie Patterson, Anna Bosnak, Aubrie May, Rebecca Lemasters

LOB: Emma Hill, Caitlyn Ross 2, Marrissa Stakley 4, Macy Young 2, Sophie Patterson 3, Anna Bosnak, Aubrie May 3, Rebecca Lemasters 3

SB: Macy Young, Rebecca Lemasters

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Aubrie May 2.0 4 5 3 1 0 0 Sophie Patterson 4.0 5 3 3 6 3 0 6.0 9 8 6 7 3 0

TS-#P: Sophie Patterson 35-81, Aubrie May 22-40

GO-FO: Sophie Patterson 0-6, Aubrie May 0-3

FPS-BF: Sophie Patterson 7-21, Aubrie May 7-13

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Ella Hampton 3 1 3 4 1 0 Haley McKinney 4 1 2 0 0 0 Savannah Ray 4 0 0 0 0 1 Desirae Davis 2 0 1 1 2 0 Mabel Johnson 4 1 2 1 0 0 Breanna Broadus 2 2 2 2 1 0 Taylor Jones 2 1 1 0 2 0 Shelby Hileman 4 1 1 0 0 1 Faith McKee 1 1 0 0 1 1 McKinley Lowery – – – – – – 26 8 12 8 7 3

2B: Ella Hampton 2, Mabel Johnson

TB: Taylor Jones, Ella Hampton 5, Haley McKinney 2, Shelby Hileman, Mabel Johnson 3, Breanna Broadus 2, Desirae Davis

LOB: Taylor Jones 2, Haley McKinney 4, Shelby Hileman 3, Mabel Johnson 3, Savannah Ray 7

SB: Taylor Jones, Ella Hampton, Mabel Johnson 2, Breanna Broadus

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Savannah Ray 6.0 9 3 2 0 2 0 Desirae Davis 1.0 2 2 2 1 0 0 7.0 11 5 4 1 2 0

W: Savannah Ray

TS-#P: Savannah Ray 56-74, Desirae Davis 12-25

GO-FO: Savannah Ray 9-5, Desirae Davis

FPS-BF: Savannah Ray 22-29, Desirae Davis 1-5

