Harold “Keith” Nichols, Harriman

On May 3rd, 2019 at 11:07 p.m. the world said goodbye to a great man and a great musician.

Harold “Keith” Nichols was born November 23, 1957 to Algia and Walter Nichols of Harriman TN. A graduate of Harriman High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College Keith went on to retire as a Major from the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Keith was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lou Nichols, and father, Walter C. Nichols.



He is survived by his mother, Algia Nichols of Harriman, two brothers, Ken Nichols and Danny Nichols, both of Harriman, and sister–in–law, Carmen Nichols.



Keith leaves behind a large and loving family: Wife, Shelia Nichols of Tullahoma, TN; Son, Justin Nichols with wife Toni of Lexington, Kentucky; Daughter, Shelli (Nichols) Hord and husband Chris of Shelbyville, TN; Daughter, Kristy Oran and husband Sam of Kingston, TN; and, Son, Shane Chuvalas and wife Giselle of Indianapolis, IN.

Keith was the proud Grandfather to ten grandchildren: Shelbie Taylor Oran and Sammie Ray Oran of Kingston, TN; Abeline Keithly Nichols of Lexington, KY; Annalise Hord, Daesha Hord, Tatyana Hord and Angel Hord of Shelbyville, TN; and, Opal Chuvalas, Minerva Chuvalas, and Gustavious Chuvalas of Indianapolis, IN

Keith was a Soldier, a Christian, a Loving Son, a Wonderful Dad, a Proud Grandfather, a Fabulous Friend, and a Caring and Loving Husband. His infectious smile and his love of life will be missed by many.



Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Home – 430 Morgan Ave. Harriman, TN. Viewing hours are 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with funeral services at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood, TN on Sunday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to New Hope Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 232, Harriman, TN 37748.

