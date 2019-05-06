Obituaries
Millard Dewey Ezell, Lake City
Millard Dewey Ezell, age 72 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 25, 1946 in Anderson County, TN to the late Oliver and Roxie Foust Ezell. Millard was a member of the Guiding Star Baptist Church. He retired from TDOT Highway Department. Millard enjoyed tinkering on cars and loved his Grandchildren and his truck.
Survivors
Wife Lois Powers Ezell Lake City
Son Millard Doyle “Duck” Ezell & Cindy Lake City
Daughter Kimberly Ezell Lake City
Sisters Ola Brock
Oma Miles
Sister-in-laws Wilma Maupin and Judy Baird
Grandchildren Josh Ezell & Sarah Leinart, Kera Nance, Whitney Hill, Dillon Thurman, Mark King, Jackie King and Misty Ezell
Great Grandchildren Ally, Kylie, Jayden, Caden, Bentley, Waylon, Nevaeh, Bryleigh and Aniyah
Special Nephew Randy Cox
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Memorial Service: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Burchfield officiating.
You may also view Millard’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.