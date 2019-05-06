Obituaries

Millard Dewey Ezell, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Millard Dewey Ezell, age 72 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 25, 1946 in Anderson County, TN to the late Oliver and Roxie Foust Ezell. Millard was a member of the Guiding Star Baptist Church. He retired from TDOT Highway Department. Millard enjoyed tinkering on cars and loved his Grandchildren and his truck.

Survivors

Wife Lois Powers Ezell Lake City

Son Millard Doyle “Duck” Ezell & Cindy Lake City

Daughter Kimberly Ezell Lake City

Sisters Ola Brock

Oma Miles

Sister-in-laws Wilma Maupin and Judy Baird

Grandchildren Josh Ezell & Sarah Leinart, Kera Nance, Whitney Hill, Dillon Thurman, Mark King, Jackie King and Misty Ezell

Great Grandchildren Ally, Kylie, Jayden, Caden, Bentley, Waylon, Nevaeh, Bryleigh and Aniyah

Special Nephew Randy Cox

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Memorial Service: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Burchfield officiating.

You may also view Millard’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

