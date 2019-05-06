BBBTV12

Deadly crash on Edgemoor Road leaves one dead, one at UT Medical Center

On Monday, May 6, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Oak Ridge Police Department and Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles along Edgemoor Road near Haw Ridge Park. Each vehicle had a single occupant. One driver died from their injuries. The other driver was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. The affected section of Edgemoor Road was closed while crews responded to the scene and reconstructed the crash. Edgemoor Road reopened to normal traffic at approximately 11:30 a.m. The crash remains under investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

