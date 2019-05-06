Obituaries

Myrtle B. Haun, Clinton

Myrtle B. Haun, age 103 of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence. Myrtle was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church but enjoyed attending Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she enjoyed quilting and gardening. Preceded in death by her first husband, James Green; second husband, Ian Haun; parents, Bishop and Bessie Loy; great-grandson, Johnathan Lopez.

She is survived by:

Sons………………. Ralph Dewaine Green

James Allen Green & wife Linda Harold Lee Green Curtis Leon Green Danny Owen Green & wife Kathy

10 Granchildren

12 Great Grandchildren

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Her burial will be 11:00 am, Friday at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

