Oliver Springs Grabs Lead In Seventh Inning To Defeat Midway

Oliver Springs with the lead late in the game in a 9-6 victory over Midway on Friday. The game was tied at six with Oliver Springs batting in the top of the seventh when Joey York singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

The Bobcats collected nine hits and Midway had seven on the night.

Midway got things moving in the first inning. An error scored one run for the Green Wave.

Midway scored three runs in the sixth inning. Conner Johnson and Andrew Burton powered the big inning with RBIs.

Ryan Jones got the start for Oliver Springs. He went five and a third innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out five.

Emmett Hegland started the game for Midway. He went six and a third innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out 11. Burton and Brendan Burnum entered the game as relief, throwing one-third of an inning and one-third of an inning respectively.

The Bobcats had nine hits in the game. Jones and Shane McCrane each had three hits for Oliver Springs.

Midway racked up seven hits. Johnson, Burton, and Hunter Mims all collected multiple hits for Midway.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OLVR 0 0 3 0 0 1 5 9 9 2 MDWY 1 0 2 0 0 3 0 6 7 3

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trey Boswell 4 0 0 0 1 3 Blake Crass 5 0 0 0 0 2 Tanner Stombaugh 1 2 0 0 3 0 Matthew Armstrong 2 1 0 0 0 1 Shane McCrane 4 2 3 1 0 0 Bryson Alcorn 3 1 1 2 1 2 Joey York 3 1 1 1 0 2 Ryan Jones 4 1 3 2 0 0 Blake Nation 4 1 1 0 0 1 30 9 9 6 5 11

TB: Bryson Alcorn, Joey York, Shane McCrane 3, Ryan Jones 3, Blake Nation

LOB: Bryson Alcorn 3, Matthew Armstrong 2, Joey York, Trey Boswell 4, Blake Crass 4, Blake Nation 3

SB: Shane McCrane, Ryan Jones

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Jones 5.1 5 6 5 5 5 0 Bryson Alcorn 0.2 2 0 0 0 1 0 Blake Nation 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 7.0 7 6 5 6 7 0

TS-#P: Bryson Alcorn 12-15, Ryan Jones 53-97, Blake Nation 12-21

GO-FO: Bryson Alcorn 0-1, Ryan Jones 1-8, Blake Nation 1-1

FPS-BF: Bryson Alcorn 3-4, Ryan Jones 15-27, Blake Nation 3-4

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brendan Burnum 3 2 1 0 1 0 Conner Johnson 4 0 2 2 0 0 Andrew Burton 4 0 2 2 0 0 Emmett Hegland 2 0 0 1 1 1 Ethan Melton 4 0 0 0 0 2 Jason Taylor 2 1 0 0 2 0 Noah Collier 4 0 0 0 0 2 Breaden Schelebon 3 1 0 0 1 2 Hunter Mims 2 2 2 0 1 0 28 6 7 5 6 7

2B: Hunter Mims

TB: Brendan Burnum, Conner Johnson 2, Andrew Burton 2, Hunter Mims 3

LOB: Noah Collier 2, Brendan Burnum 4, Conner Johnson 2, Breaden Schelebon, Andrew Burton 2, Emmett Hegland 3, Ethan Melton 7

SB: Brendan Burnum, Hunter Mims, Jason Taylor

SF: Emmett Hegland

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Emmett Hegland 6.1 4 4 1 3 11 0 Andrew Burton 0.1 5 5 5 2 0 0 Brendan Burnum 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7.0 9 9 6 5 11 0

TS-#P: Brendan Burnum 2-2, Andrew Burton 15-32, Emmett Hegland 74-115

GO-FO: Brendan Burnum 0-1, Andrew Burton, Emmett Hegland 5-2

FPS-BF: Brendan Burnum 1-1, Andrew Burton 6-8, Emmett Hegland 14-29

