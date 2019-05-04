Sports

Hannah Bruce Shuts Out Powell, In a complete game 10-inning thriller

Hannah Bruce threw a gem on Friday for the Anderson County Lady Mavs, allowing zero runs and besting Powell by a score of 1-0 in ten innings.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Bruce struck out nine, while Allison Farr sat down seven.

Bruce was credited with the victory for Anderson County. She lasted ten innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out nine and walking one.

Farr took the loss for Powell. She went ten innings, allowing zero runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking one.

Jada Reeves, MaKenzie Jones, and Leah Freeman each managed one hit to lead Anderson County.

Haley Schultz led Powell with two hits in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E ANDR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 PWLL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 0 1 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 3 0 0 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 4 0 0 0 0 1 Hannah Bruce 4 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 4 1 1 0 0 1 Aundria Long 4 0 0 1 0 1 Abbie Buswell 3 0 0 0 1 1 Jade Richards 3 0 0 0 0 2 Hannah Freeman 0 0 0 0 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 4 0 1 0 0 1 32 1 3 1 1 7

TB: Leah Freeman, MaKenzie Jones, Jada Reeves

LOB: Leah Freeman, Hannah Bruce 3, Abbie Buswell, Emilee Fowler 3, MaKenzie Jones, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 3, Jade Richards

SB: Leah Freeman

SAC: Hannah Freeman

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 10.0 3 0 0 1 9 0 10.0 3 0 0 1 9 0

W: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 82-125

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 17-3

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 21-34

Powell

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Cayden Baker 3 0 0 0 0 1 Ashley Harbison 4 0 0 0 0 0 Hayden Dye 4 0 1 0 0 1 Lilly Holston 4 0 0 0 0 0 Haley Schultz 3 0 2 0 0 0 Mackenzie Lamb 2 0 0 0 0 0 Mackenzie Chittum 3 0 0 0 0 2 Mallory Moore 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reagan Radocesky 3 0 0 0 0 3 Madison McGinnis 2 0 0 0 1 1 Allison Farr – – – – – – 29 0 3 0 1 9

TB: Hayden Dye, Haley Schultz 2

LOB: Reagan Radocesky 2, Lilly Holston, Hayden Dye, Mackenzie Chittum 2, Mallory Moore, Mackenzie Lamb, Ashley Harbison, Madison McGinnis

SAC: Cayden Baker, Mackenzie Lamb 2, Haley Schultz

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Allison Farr 10.0 3 0 0 1 7 0 10.0 3 1 1 1 7 0

L: Allison Farr

TS-#P: Allison Farr 86-133

GO-FO: Allison Farr 11-11

FPS-BF: Allison Farr 19-36

