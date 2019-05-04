Sports

Anderson County Claims Blow Out Win Over Campbell County Thanks to Third Inning Boost

A five-run third inning led Anderson County to a 9-2 victory on Friday. The rally was led by a single by Tyler Phillips, a sacrifice fly by Cole Foust, and a double by Denver Hubbard.

Campbell County got things started in the first inning when an error scored one run for Campbell County.

After Campbell County scored one run in the top of the fifth, Anderson County answered with one of their own. The Mavericks then answered when Andrew Fox’s sac fly scored one run for Anderson County.

The Mavericks pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. In the third Phillips singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run, Hubbard doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, and Foust’s sac fly scored one run.

Ryan Moog took the win for Anderson County. He surrendered two runs on two hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven. Fox threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Fox recorded the last seven outs to earn the save.

Landon Addington took the loss for Campbell County. He went six innings, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and striking out one.

Anderson County collected 12 hits. Fox, Caleb Wilhoit, Hubbard, and Phillips each had multiple hits. Wilhoit and Fox each collected three hits to lead the Mavericks.

Brady Rutherford went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Campbell County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CMPB 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 3 ANDR 0 0 5 3 1 0 X 9 12 2

Campbell County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Rutherford 3 1 2 0 0 0 Hunter Harmon 2 0 0 0 0 1 Landon Addington 3 0 1 0 0 0 Parker Troutman 3 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson Williams 3 0 0 0 0 0 Zack Sulfridge 3 0 0 0 0 3 Mike Brown 3 0 0 0 0 1 Brett Longmire 3 0 0 0 0 2 Grant Toole 0 1 0 0 2 0 Trevor Sharp – – – – – – 23 2 3 0 2 8

TB: Landon Addington, Brady Rutherford 2

LOB: Zack Sulfridge 3, Parker Troutman, Landon Addington, Mike Brown, Brady Rutherford, Brett Longmire, Jackson Williams, Hunter Harmon 2

SB: Grant Toole 2

SAC: Hunter Harmon

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Landon Addington 6.0 12 9 7 3 1 0 6.0 12 9 7 3 1 0

L: Landon Addington

TS-#P: Landon Addington 61-107

GO-FO: Landon Addington 7-10

FPS-BF: Landon Addington 16-34

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 3 2 3 1 0 0 Tyler Phillips 4 2 2 2 0 0 Caleb Wilhoit 4 2 3 0 0 0 Luke Lowery 4 1 0 0 0 0 Denver Hubbard 4 1 2 2 0 0 Preston Seiber 2 0 1 1 2 0 Cole Foust 3 0 0 1 0 0 Zach Webber 2 1 1 0 1 0 Eli Varner 3 0 0 0 0 1 Ryan Moog – – – – – – 29 9 12 7 3 1

2B: Tyler Phillips, Zach Webber, Denver Hubbard 2, Caleb Wilhoit

3B: Andrew Fox

TB: Tyler Phillips 3, Preston Seiber, Andrew Fox 5, Zach Webber 2, Denver Hubbard 4, Caleb Wilhoit 4

LOB: Luke Lowery 4, Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber, Denver Hubbard, Caleb Wilhoit, Cole Foust 5, Eli Varner 2

SB: Tyler Phillips 2, Preston Seiber 4, Andrew Fox, Zach Webber

SF: Andrew Fox, Cole Foust

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Moog 4.2 2 2 0 2 7 0 Andrew Fox 2.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 7.0 3 2 0 2 8 0

W: Ryan Moog

SV: Andrew Fox

TS-#P: Andrew Fox 18-21, Ryan Moog 45-75

GO-FO: Andrew Fox 2-4, Ryan Moog 4-3

FPS-BF: Andrew Fox 5-8, Ryan Moog 11-18

Tagged Anderson County, baseball, Campbell County, District 3-AAA, District Tournament