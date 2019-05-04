Sports
Clinton Clinches Lead In Seventh Inning To Defeat Oak Ridge to stay alive in the District Tournament
A four-run lead in the seventh inning was just enough for Clinton to hold off Oak Ridge for the victory, 11-10 on Friday in District 3-AAA action. Oak Ridge scored two runs in the failed comeback on a double by Logan Rosenberger and a walk by Mark Pinchback.
Clinton opened up an early lead in the second inning when Chase Lockard was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Dragons tied things up at seven. Nick Graham singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Lockard was the winning pitcher for Clinton. He surrendered three runs on three hits over three innings, striking out three.
Chris VanHook took the loss for Oak Ridge. He lasted two innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out one.
Blake Lowe started the game for Clinton. He allowed five hits and seven runs over four innings Bryson Caldwell started the game for Oak Ridge. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out five
Clinton had ten hits. Graham, Nathan Lee, and Lockard each had multiple hits. Graham went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Clinton in hits.
Donovan Black led Oak Ridge with three hits in four at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|CLNT
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|11
|10
|6
|OKRD
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|8
|1
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 5 1 1 0 0 0 Logan Bowling 2 2 1 2 2 1 Chase Lockard 3 2 2 4 1 0 Austin Pemberton 3 2 1 1 1 0 Harrison Martin 4 0 0 0 0 3 Austin Lowe 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nick Graham 5 0 3 3 0 0 Nathan Lee 5 0 2 1 0 2 Jackson Leinart 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spencer Byrd 2 2 0 0 2 0 Mac Lowe 0 2 0 0 2 0 Connor Moody – – – – – – Totals 29 11 10 11 8 6
-
2B: Nick Graham, Logan Bowling
-
TB: Nick Graham 4, Nathan Lee 2, Logan Bowling 2, Chase Lockard 2, Austin Pemberton, Blake Lowe
-
LOB: Nick Graham, Nathan Lee 4, Logan Bowling, Chase Lockard, Austin Pemberton 5, Blake Lowe 4, Harrison Martin 4, Spencer Byrd 2
-
SB: Austin Pemberton 2
-
SF: Austin Pemberton
-
SAC: Logan Bowling, Mac Lowe
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Blake Lowe 4.0 5 7 5 4 0 0 Chase Lockard 3.0 3 3 1 2 3 0 Totals 7.0 8 10 6 6 3 0
-
W: Chase Lockard
-
TS-#P: Chase Lockard 40-63, Blake Lowe 51-88
-
GO-FO: Chase Lockard 4-2, Blake Lowe 6-3
-
FPS-BF: Chase Lockard 12-16, Blake Lowe 13-22
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovan Black 4 2 3 2 1 1 Ricky Jennings 3 0 0 1 1 1 Chris VanHook 3 0 1 3 0 0 Jonathan Milloway 4 1 0 0 0 0 Bryson Caldwell 1 1 0 0 3 0 Clay Williams 2 1 1 0 0 0 Logan Rosenberger 2 1 1 1 0 0 Alex McNaughton 3 1 1 0 0 0 Mark Pinchback 3 0 1 1 1 0 Matthew Swigert 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rylan Glenn – – – – – – Totals 26 10 8 8 6 3
-
2B: Clay Williams, Logan Rosenberger, Alex McNaughton, Chris VanHook
-
TB: Clay Williams 2, Donovan Black 3, Logan Rosenberger 2, Alex McNaughton 2, Chris VanHook 2, Mark Pinchback
-
LOB: Clay Williams, Jonathan Milloway 2, Donovan Black, Ricky Jennings 3, Alex McNaughton 3, Chris VanHook, Mark Pinchback 2, Matthew Swigert 2
-
SB: Donovan Black, Matthew Swigert
-
SF: Chris VanHook
-
SAC: Ricky Jennings, Alex McNaughton
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Bryson Caldwell 4.2 3 3 3 6 5 0 Chris VanHook 2.0 6 8 7 2 1 0 Rylan Glenn 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 7.0 10 11 10 8 6 0
-
L: Chris VanHook
-
TS-#P: Rylan Glenn 5-6, Bryson Caldwell 43-85, Chris VanHook 34-63
-
GO-FO: Rylan Glenn 0-1, Bryson Caldwell 3-4, Chris VanHook 3-3
-
FPS-BF: Rylan Glenn 2-2, Bryson Caldwell 11-24, Chris VanHook 9-1
Tagged baseball, clinton, District 3-AAA, District Tournament, Oak Ridge