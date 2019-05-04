Sports

Clinton Clinches Lead In Seventh Inning To Defeat Oak Ridge to stay alive in the District Tournament

Posted on by in Sports with

A four-run lead in the seventh inning was just enough for Clinton to hold off Oak Ridge for the victory, 11-10 on Friday in District 3-AAA action. Oak Ridge scored two runs in the failed comeback on a double by Logan Rosenberger and a walk by Mark Pinchback.

Clinton opened up an early lead in the second inning when Chase Lockard was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Dragons tied things up at seven. Nick Graham singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Lockard was the winning pitcher for Clinton. He surrendered three runs on three hits over three innings, striking out three.

Chris VanHook took the loss for Oak Ridge. He lasted two innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out one.

Blake Lowe started the game for Clinton. He allowed five hits and seven runs over four innings Bryson Caldwell started the game for Oak Ridge. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out five

Clinton had ten hits. Graham, Nathan Lee, and Lockard each had multiple hits. Graham went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Clinton in hits.

Donovan Black led Oak Ridge with three hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLNT 0 2 0 0 1 4 4 11 10 6 OKRD 1 3 0 3 0 0 3 10 8 1

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 5 1 1 0 0 0 Logan Bowling 2 2 1 2 2 1 Chase Lockard 3 2 2 4 1 0 Austin Pemberton 3 2 1 1 1 0 Harrison Martin 4 0 0 0 0 3 Austin Lowe 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nick Graham 5 0 3 3 0 0 Nathan Lee 5 0 2 1 0 2 Jackson Leinart 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spencer Byrd 2 2 0 0 2 0 Mac Lowe 0 2 0 0 2 0 Connor Moody – – – – – – 29 11 10 11 8 6

2B: Nick Graham, Logan Bowling

TB: Nick Graham 4, Nathan Lee 2, Logan Bowling 2, Chase Lockard 2, Austin Pemberton, Blake Lowe

LOB: Nick Graham, Nathan Lee 4, Logan Bowling, Chase Lockard, Austin Pemberton 5, Blake Lowe 4, Harrison Martin 4, Spencer Byrd 2

SB: Austin Pemberton 2

SF: Austin Pemberton

SAC: Logan Bowling, Mac Lowe

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Blake Lowe 4.0 5 7 5 4 0 0 Chase Lockard 3.0 3 3 1 2 3 0 7.0 8 10 6 6 3 0

W: Chase Lockard

TS-#P: Chase Lockard 40-63, Blake Lowe 51-88

GO-FO: Chase Lockard 4-2, Blake Lowe 6-3

FPS-BF: Chase Lockard 12-16, Blake Lowe 13-22

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovan Black 4 2 3 2 1 1 Ricky Jennings 3 0 0 1 1 1 Chris VanHook 3 0 1 3 0 0 Jonathan Milloway 4 1 0 0 0 0 Bryson Caldwell 1 1 0 0 3 0 Clay Williams 2 1 1 0 0 0 Logan Rosenberger 2 1 1 1 0 0 Alex McNaughton 3 1 1 0 0 0 Mark Pinchback 3 0 1 1 1 0 Matthew Swigert 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rylan Glenn – – – – – – 26 10 8 8 6 3

2B: Clay Williams, Logan Rosenberger, Alex McNaughton, Chris VanHook

TB: Clay Williams 2, Donovan Black 3, Logan Rosenberger 2, Alex McNaughton 2, Chris VanHook 2, Mark Pinchback

LOB: Clay Williams, Jonathan Milloway 2, Donovan Black, Ricky Jennings 3, Alex McNaughton 3, Chris VanHook, Mark Pinchback 2, Matthew Swigert 2

SB: Donovan Black, Matthew Swigert

SF: Chris VanHook

SAC: Ricky Jennings, Alex McNaughton

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Bryson Caldwell 4.2 3 3 3 6 5 0 Chris VanHook 2.0 6 8 7 2 1 0 Rylan Glenn 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7.0 10 11 10 8 6 0

L: Chris VanHook

TS-#P: Rylan Glenn 5-6, Bryson Caldwell 43-85, Chris VanHook 34-63

GO-FO: Rylan Glenn 0-1, Bryson Caldwell 3-4, Chris VanHook 3-3

FPS-BF: Rylan Glenn 2-2, Bryson Caldwell 11-24, Chris VanHook 9-1

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, clinton, District 3-AAA, District Tournament, Oak Ridge