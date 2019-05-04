Sports

Turpin’s Walk-off Gives Harriman the Victory Over Oneida

Brandon Turpin came to play today. Turpin was the winning pitcher, had the game winning RBI, hit a home run, and went 2-for-4 at the plate with 4 RBI’s. But it was his walk-off single that led The Harriman Blue Devils past Oneida 4-3 on Friday. The game was tied at three with Harriman batting in the bottom of the seventh when Brandon Turpin singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Turpin was the winning pitcher for Harriman as well. He went six and a third innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six. Marcus Nelson threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Blaine Shepherd took the loss for Oneida. He allowed five hits and four runs over six innings, striking out two.

Harriman tallied one home run on the day. Turpin went for the long ball in the third inning.

Turpin went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Harriman in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OND 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 3 3 0 HRMN 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 4 7 3

Oneida

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO B Shepherd 4 1 1 1 0 0 W Cox 4 0 1 2 0 0 J Hamilton 4 0 0 0 0 3 L Phillips 3 0 0 0 0 0 H Hutchinson 3 0 0 0 0 1 L Love 2 0 0 0 1 1 C Cross 1 1 0 0 2 1 L White 3 1 1 0 0 1 T Sexton 2 0 0 0 1 1 Rose – – – – – – Warmoth – – – – – – 26 3 3 3 4 8

3B: W Cox

TB: W Cox 3, L White, B Shepherd

LOB: W Cox 4, J Hamilton 3, L White 3, T Sexton 4, B Shepherd 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR B Shepherd 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 1 L Phillips 0.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6.0 7 4 4 4 2 1

L: B Shepherd

TS-#P: L Phillips 5-7, B Shepherd 53-100

GO-FO: L Phillips, B Shepherd 3-11

FPS-BF: L Phillips 1-2, B Shepherd 11-28

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Stubbs 1 1 0 0 3 0 Makail Moore 3 1 1 0 1 0 Brandon Turpin 4 1 2 4 0 0 Titan Dayton 3 0 1 0 0 0 Marcus Nelson 2 0 1 0 0 0 Tah’Darius Boyd 1 1 1 0 0 0 Bryson Willis 3 0 1 0 0 0 Keaton Hall 2 0 0 0 0 0 Peyton Snyder 3 0 0 0 0 2 Ethan Adkisson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Oliver 1 0 0 0 0 0 24 4 7 4 4 2

HR: Brandon Turpin

TB: Bryson Willis, Brandon Turpin 5, Marcus Nelson, Tah’Darius Boyd, Makail Moore, Titan Dayton

LOB: Bryson Willis 3, Brandon Turpin, Peyton Snyder 5, Keaton Hall 3, Makail Moore

SB: Bryson Willis 2, Jacob Hearon, Brady Stubbs 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brandon Turpin 6.1 2 2 0 4 6 0 Marcus Nelson 0.2 1 1 0 0 2 0 7.0 3 3 0 4 8 0

W: Brandon Turpin

TS-#P: Brandon Turpin 61-98, Marcus Nelson 12-16

GO-FO: Brandon Turpin 7-5, Marcus Nelson

FPS-BF: Brandon Turpin 20-26, Marcus Nelson 3-4

