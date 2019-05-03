Obituaries

Fate Cox Jr, Mossy Grove

Mr. Fate Cox, Jr., age 89 of Mossy Grove, passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 at Methodist Center in Oak Ridge. He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather. Junior was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church in Wartburg. He loved to fish and work in his garden.

He is preceded in death by one son: Gary Cox.

And one grandson: Justin Cox.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years: Edith Cox.

Two sons and daughters-in-law: Richard and Rhonda Cox, and Larry and Linda Cox all of Wartburg.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Wanda and Robert Burgess of Petros, and Marcella and Jr. McPherson of Wartburg.

Nine grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

And a special friend: Gene Rose.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral service will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Meadowview Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Griffis, Rev. Russell Jones and Pastor Ralph Nance officiating. Interment will follow in the Mossy Grove Cemetery.

