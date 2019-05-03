Obituaries

Pat Lankford, Harriman

Mr. Pat Lankford, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 80. Mr. Lankford was in the Methodist Medical Center battling multiple infection complications of Stage 4 lung cancer at his passing. Pat was born March 3, 1939 in Petros, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, who was quick to volunteer his time and labor to needs of the church and community.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Leo and Cleda Marie (King) Lankford; and brothers, Ernie and Jim Lankford.

He is survived by:

His wife of almost 60 years: Sally (Daly) Lankford

4 Sons: Mike Lankford

James (& Pum) Lankford

Patrick (& Michell) Lankford

and Leo (& Jennifer) Lankford

2 Daughters: Cathy Fallon

Sheila (& James) Chesney

Sister: Andrea (& David) Cupid

Brother: David (& Patti) Lankford

Sister-in-law: Mille Lankford (Ernie)

And numerous Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends, and Neighbors.

Requiem Mass will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Harriman, Tennessee with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. In lieu of visitation, a reception for family and friends will follow the Mass at 3:00 p.m. at the Church. Interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite church or charity in lieu of flowers. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Pat Lankford.

