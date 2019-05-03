Featured

Oliver Springs to raise water rates 5.5%

Oliver Springs town council members acting as their role as the water Board, unanimously passed a 5.5% water rate increase during their meeting Thursday evening. City manager Thomas McCormick read a letter from the State Revolving Fund (SRF) plan asking that if the city would like to borrow a half million dollars for water line replacement at no payback, i.e. free money, due to the history of the water rates not being increased periodically to maintain replacement of them, the city would have to show good faith to the agency by increasing the water rates. The rate increase which would begin in July on customer’s bills, would not affect sewer rates as the city has a set sewer rate and a set water rate. Members of the board wanted to make sure that customers know this is only a water rate increase and not sewer so McCormick stated that customers would be notified of the increase on a future bill explaining the reason the increase has to happen.

McCormick said the city owned utility has an enormous 70% water line loss and this must be addressed and the half million dollars from The SRF AGENCY will assist the town in replacing the damaged lines.

