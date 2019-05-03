Sports

Powell wins going away against Clinton

Clinton watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 21-3 loss to the number one seeded Powell Panthers on Thursday. Powell scored on a double by Logan Sutton, a sacrifice fly by Matt Grim, and a groundout by Cameron Bryson in the first inning.

The Dragons struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Powell, giving up 21 runs.

Powell scored seven runs in the third inning. The big inning was driven by a walk by Courtney Payne, a single by Mason King, by Grim, and a groundout by Bryson.

C Reynolds led Powell to victory on the mound. He surrendered three runs on four hits over four innings, striking out two. #32 threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Nick Graham took the loss for Clinton.

Harrison Martin led Clinton with two hits in three at bats.

Powell had eight hits in the game. Sutton and King each managed multiple hits for Powell.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLNT 3 0 0 0 0 X X 3 5 2 PWL 5 5 7 4 X X X 21 8 1

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 3 1 1 0 0 0 Logan Bowling 2 1 0 0 1 0 Chase Lockard 2 0 1 1 0 0 Nathan Lee 3 0 0 0 0 1 Harrison Martin 3 0 2 1 0 1 Spencer Byrd 1 0 0 0 1 0 Mac Lowe 1 0 0 1 0 1 Nick Graham 2 0 1 0 0 0 Connor Moody 1 0 0 0 1 0 Colby Holbrook – – – – – – Austin Lowe – – – – – – 18 3 5 3 3 3

2B: Harrison Martin

TB: Nick Graham, Chase Lockard, Blake Lowe, Harrison Martin 3

LOB: Nick Graham 2, Nathan Lee 3, Blake Lowe 2, Harrison Martin, Spencer Byrd

SAC: Chase Lockard, Mac Lowe

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Nick Graham 0.0 1 6 4 3 0 0 Nathan Lee 2.1 5 7 7 1 1 1 Connor Moody 0.2 2 6 5 4 0 0 Harrison Martin 0.0 0 2 2 1 0 0 Nathan Lee 2.1 5 7 7 1 1 1 Nick Graham 0.0 1 6 4 3 0 0 Colby Holbrook 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.0 8 21 16 9 2 1

L: Nick Graham

TS-#P: Nick Graham 6-23, Connor Moody 10-32, Nathan Lee 27-50, Colby Holbrook 8-13, Harrison Martin 1-6

GO-FO: Nick Graham, Connor Moody 1-1, Nathan Lee 3-3, Colby Holbrook 0-1, Harrison Martin

FPS-BF: Nick Graham 0-7, Connor Moody 1-8, Nathan Lee 7-15, Colby Holbrook 3-4, Harrison Martin 0-2

Powell

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Shade Powell 1 4 1 1 3 0 Walker Trusley 2 3 0 0 1 0 Courtney Payne 0 2 0 1 2 0 Mason King 2 4 2 5 0 0 Logan Sutton 2 4 2 4 2 0 Matt Grim 2 2 1 1 0 0 Cameron Bryson 4 0 0 3 0 0 Taylor Alford 3 0 1 1 1 1 Colton Poteet 4 1 1 0 0 1 #31 – – – – – – C Reynolds – – – – – – N Fleming – – – – – – #32 – – – – – – 20 21 8 16 9 2

2B: Colton Poteet, Logan Sutton, Shade Powell

3B: Matt Grim

HR: Logan Sutton

TB: Colton Poteet 2, Matt Grim 3, Mason King 2, Taylor Alford, Logan Sutton 6, Shade Powell 2

LOB: Colton Poteet 4, Cameron Bryson, Walker Trusley 2, Matt Grim 2, Taylor Alford 2

SB: #5, Shade Powell 2

SF: Matt Grim, Courtney Payne

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR C Reynolds 4.0 4 3 2 3 2 0 #32 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 5.0 5 3 2 3 3 0

W: C Reynolds

TS-#P: C Reynolds 42-69, #32 8-9

GO-FO: C Reynolds 4-5, #32 0-2

FPS-BF: C Reynolds 12-19, #32 4-4

Tagged baseball, clinton, Powell